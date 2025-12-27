Winter storm snarls U.S. holiday travel across Northeast, Great Lakes

More than a thousand flights were canceled or delayed across the Northeast and Great Lakes regions due to snow as thousands took to U.S. roads and airports during the busy travel period between Christmas and New Year’s.

Snow is seen piled up on the field before the Pinstripe Bowl NCAA college football game between Clemson and Penn State at Yankee Stadium Saturday, Dec. 27, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)(AP/Adam Hunger) Snow is seen piled up on the field before the Pinstripe Bowl NCAA college football game between Clemson and Penn State at Yankee Stadium Saturday, Dec. 27, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)(AP/Adam Hunger) BOSTON (AP) — More than a thousand flights were canceled or delayed across the Northeast and Great Lakes regions due to snow as thousands took to U.S. roads and airports during the busy travel period between Christmas and New Year’s.

New York City received around four inches of snow Friday night into early Saturday — slightly under what some forecasts had predicted. At least 1,500 flights were canceled from Friday night, according to flight-tracking service FlightAware. But by Saturday morning, both the roads and skies were clearing.

“The storm is definitely winding down, a little bit of flurries across the Northeast this morning,” said Bob Oravec, a Maryland-based forecaster at the National Weather Service.

Oravec said the storm was quick-moving from the northwest toward the Southeast U.S., with the largest snowfall in the New York City area reaching over six inches (15 centimeters) in central eastern Long Island. Further to the north in the Catskills, communities saw as much as 10 inches (25 centimeters) of snowfall.

Newark Liberty International Airport, John F. Kennedy International Airport and LaGuardia Airport posted snow warnings on the social media platform X on Friday, cautioning that weather conditions could cause flight disruptions.

The National Weather Service warned of hazardous travel conditions from the Great Lakes through the northern mid-Atlantic and southern New England, with the potential for tree damage and power outages. Forecasters said the storm was expected to weaken by Saturday morning.

In Times Square on Saturday, workers in red jumpsuits worked to clear the sludge and powder-coated streets and sidewalks using shovels and snowblowers.

Jennifer Yokley, who was in Times Square on a holiday trip from North Carolina, said she was excited to see snow accumulating as it dusted buildings, trees and signs throughout the city.

“I think it was absolutely beautiful,” she said.

Payton Baker and Kolby Gray, who were visiting New York City from West Virginia on Saturday, said the snow was a Christmas surprise for their third anniversary trip.

“Well, it’s very cold and it was very unexpected,” Baker said, her breath visible in the winter air. “The city is working pretty well to get all the roads salted and everything, so it’s all right.”

Ahead of the storm, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul declared a state of emergency for more than half of the state. Acting New Jersey Gov. Tahesha Way declared a state of emergency for all of New Jersey, “due to a severe winter storm causing dangerous weather conditions, including heavy snow, sleet, and freezing rain.”

“This storm will cause dangerous road conditions and impact holiday travel,” Way said in a statement. “We are urging travelers to avoid travel during the storm and allow crews to tend to the roads. Drivers should plan their travel accordingly, monitor conditions and road closures, and follow all safety protocols.”

__

Walker reported from New York City.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.