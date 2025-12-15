Live Radio
STORY REMOVED: US–Aviation Safety

The Associated Press

December 15, 2025, 6:57 PM

WASHINGTON D.C. (AP) — The Associated Press has withdrawn its story about aviation safety. The AP will publish a corrected version of the story. In the initial story published Dec. 15, 2025, the AP erroneously reported that Sen. Ted Cruz was threatening another federal government shutdown if new restrictions on military flights are not approved by the end of January. Cruz says he will try to get the restrictions passed before the end of January as part of any appropriations measure.

