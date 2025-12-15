Live Radio
Rob Reiner’s life in photos

The Associated Press

December 15, 2025, 9:44 AM

Rob Reiner, one of the preeminent filmmakers of his generation who directed movies such as “The Princess Bride,” “When Harry Met Sally …” and “This Is Spinal Tap,” died Sunday at 78.

Reiner and his wife, Michele Singer, were found dead at their home in the Brentwood neighborhood of Los Angeles and police are investigating.

This is a photo gallery curated by AP photo editors.

