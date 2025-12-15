Rob Reiner mourned by Barack Obama, Jerry O’Connell, James Woods and many others

Reactions to the death of actor-director Rob Reiner, who was found dead with his wife Michele Reiner at their home…

Reactions to the death of actor-director Rob Reiner, who was found dead with his wife Michele Reiner at their home in Los Angeles on Sunday. The acclaimed director and Emmy winner was also a major Democratic booster, leading many prominent politicians to share tributes.

Here’s a look at some notable reactions to Reiner’s death in their own words:

Barack Obama

“Rob’s achievements in film and television gave us some of our most cherished stories on screen. But beneath all of the stories he produced was a deep belief in the goodness of people—and a lifelong commitment to putting that belief into action.” — On X.

Jamie Lee Curtis and Christopher Guest

“Christopher and I are numb and sad and shocked about the violent, tragic deaths of our dear friends Rob and Michelle Singer Reiner and our ONLY focus and care right now is for their children and immediate families and we will offer all support possible to help them. There will be plenty of time later to discuss the creative lives we shared and the great political and social impact they both had on the entertainment industry, early childhood development, the fight for gay marriage and their global care for a world in crisis. We have lost great friends. Please give us time to grieve.” — In a statement to The Associated Press.

Maria Shriver

“I loved Michele and Rob Reiner. They were among my closest friends. We raised our kids together, from mommy and me on up. We laughed together, cried together, played together, dreamed together. We had dinner this past week, and they were in the best place in the their lives: loving one another, their friends, their family, their country. They never gave up on our country. They always wanted to make our world better and were willing to fight to make it the country they loved.” — On Threads.

Stephen King

I’m horrified and saddened by the death of Rob Reiner and Michele. Wonderful friend, political ally, and brilliant filmmaker (including 2 of mine). Rest in peace, Rob. You always stood by me. — On X, referring to “Stand By Me” and “Misery.”

Kathy Bates

“I loved Rob. He was brilliant and kind, a man who made films of every genre to challenge himself as an artist. He also fought courageously for his political beliefs. He changed the course of my life. Michele was a gifted photographer. She shot my beautiful photos for the Misery campaign. My heart breaks for them both. My thoughts are with their family.” — In a statement.

Bill and Hillary Clinton

“Hillary and I are heartbroken by the tragic deaths of our friends Rob and Michele Reiner. They inspired and uplifted millions through their work in film and television. And they were good, generous people who made everyone who knew them better through their active citizenship in defense of inclusive democracy, setting an example for us all to follow. Hillary and I will always be grateful for their friendship, unfailing kindness, and support.” — In a statement.

President Donald Trump

“A very sad thing happened last night in Hollywood. Rob Reiner, a tortured and struggling, but once very talented movie director and comedy star, has passed away, together with his wife, Michele, reportedly due to the anger he caused others through his massive, unyielding, and incurable affliction with a mind crippling disease known as TRUMP DERANGEMENT SYNDROME, sometimes referred to as TDS.” — On Truth Social.

Ben Stiller

What a huge loss. Rob Reiner was one of my favorite directors. He made some of the most formative movies for my generation.” — On X.

Ron Howard

“Our careers and lives intersected often over the decades from Rob writing the pilot script for Happy Days and then as we each shifted from acting careers into directing and producing. He proved to be a superlative filmmaker, a supportive colleague and at all times a dedicated citizen. Rob will be missed on so many levels. My heart goes out to his family and his many close friends.” — On X.

Jerry O’Connell

“Love you, Rob.” — On Instagram with a photo of him and Reiner on the set of “Stand By Me.”

Eric Idle

“Rob Reiner was a lovely man. I spoke to him last night for over an hour. I always enjoyed his company. I met him at his Dad’s in 1975. He was telling me about fiming at Stonehenge and his thoughts for the future. This is so awful. I shall miss him. A clever, talented and very thoughtful man. So awful.” — On X.

Actor Josh Gad

“He was one of the greatest directors of our time. He was a friend. He was simply a beautiful person. Rob Reiner and his wife Michelle were two of the most kind and caring souls you could ever imagine.” — On Instagram.

Corey Feldman

“OMG THIS IS HORRIBLE NEWS! IM SO SORRY 4 ROB & HIS WIFE, & THEIR CHILDREN & THE WHOLE REINER FAMILY! ALL I CAN SAY IS IM SHOCKED & SADDENED, BUT I #LOVE U ROB! U WILL B 4EVER MISSED! #RIPROBREINER Rob Reiner, ‘Stand by Me’ Director.” — On X.

Gavin Newsom

“Rob was the big-hearted genius behind so many of the classic stories we love, with projects as wide-ranging as The Princess Bride to A Few Good Men. His boundless empathy made his stories timeless, teaching generations how to see goodness and righteousness in others — and encouraging us to dream bigger. That empathy extended well beyond his films.” — In a statement.

James Woods

“Rob and I remained good friends ever since we made GHOSTS OF MISSISSIPPI. The studio didn’t think I was old enough to do the part, but Rob fought for me. Political differences never stood in the way of our love and respect for each other. I am devastated by this terrible event.” — On X.

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass

“This is a devastating loss for our city and our country. Rob Reiner’s contributions reverberate throughout American culture and society, and he has improved countless lives through his creative work and advocacy fighting for social and economic justice.” — In a statement.

Joe and Jill Biden

“Jill and I send our deepest condolences to everyone whose lives were touched by Rob Reiner and Michele Singer Reiner’s extraordinary contributions. We take solace in knowing their work will live on for generations to come.” — On X.

Actor Paul Walter Hauser

“Grieving the loss of my favorite director of all-time. A Few Good Men is THE reason I became an actor, and Rob’s filmography behind the camera is THE reason I wanted to direct and still do.” — On Instagram.

Nancy Pelosi

“The news of a deadly assault on Rob and Michelle Reiner in their home is devastating. It’s hard to think of anyone more remarkable and excellent in every field and endeavor they pursued. Rob was creative, funny, and beloved. And in all of their endeavors, Michelle was his indispensable partner, intellectual resource, and a loving wife.” — On X.

Elijah Wood

“Horrified to hear of the passing of Rob Reiner and his wonderful wife Michelle. So much love to their kids and family.” — On X.

The family of “All in the Family” creator Norman Lear

“The Lear Family is devastated by the deaths of Rob and Michele Reiner. Norman often referred to Rob as a son, and their close relationship was extraordinary, to us and the world. Norman would have wanted to remind us that Rob and Michele spent every breath trying to make this country a better place.” — In a statement.

Director Joe Russo

“I can’t handle the truth that one of the greatest filmmakers to ever live is gone. We lost one of the few good men.” — On X.

Actor Virginia Madsen

“Thank you Rob for giving us so much joy to hold on to. Life and talent always turned up to 11.” — On Instagram.

Cary Elwes

“No words…” — On Instagram, with a photo from the set of “The Princess Bride,” in which he starred.

