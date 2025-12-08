Photos of golden retrievers gathered in Buenos Aires for a world record attempt

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Dog lovers gathered Monday in Argentina’s Buenos Aires to try to set a world record…

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Dog lovers gathered Monday in Argentina’s Buenos Aires to try to set a world record for the most golden retrievers assembled in a park.

More than 2,000 dogs flocked to the park in Palermo, according to organizer Fausto Duperré. The record to beat was 1,685.

Maximiliano Rivero headed to the park with his dog Manola to join other golden retriever enthusiasts. Manola gave his owner a big kiss, surrounded by a sea of golden fur of different shades.

A girl in a toy car could be seen leaning forward to hand a treat to a passing dog. Some dogs sported soccer jerseys, while others wore headscarves, baseball caps and ribbons.

The final count was announced late Monday as 2,397 golden retrievers.

