Photos highlight Pope Leo XIV’s first overseas pilgrimage

With his foreign trip to Turkey and Lebanon, Pope Leo XIV became the first American pope on the road. The journey fulfilled a visit Pope Francis had hoped to make before his health declined, and it gave Leo a prominent platform to speak about peace in the Middle East. In a notable shift from the Vatican’s traditional use of Italian, he addressed audiences exclusively in English while in Turkey and in both English and French during his time in Lebanon.
