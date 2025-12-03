Photos highlight Pope Leo XIV’s first overseas pilgrimage

With his foreign trip to Turkey and Lebanon, Pope Leo XIV became the first American pope on the road. The…

With his foreign trip to Turkey and Lebanon, Pope Leo XIV became the first American pope on the road. The journey fulfilled a visit Pope Francis had hoped to make before his health declined, and it gave Leo a prominent platform to speak about peace in the Middle East. In a notable shift from the Vatican’s traditional use of Italian, he addressed audiences exclusively in English while in Turkey and in both English and French during his time in Lebanon.

___

This is a photo gallery curated by AP photo editors.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.