Louisiana inmates on the run after escaping by breaking through degrading jail wall

OPELOUSAS, Louisiana (AP) — Two inmates accused of violent crimes, including second-degree attempted murder, are on the run after escaping…

OPELOUSAS, Louisiana (AP) — Two inmates accused of violent crimes, including second-degree attempted murder, are on the run after escaping from a southwestern Louisiana jail Wednesday by removing pieces of a degrading wall and using sheets to scale a wall, officials said. A third inmate who joined in the breakout killed himself after he was tracked down.

It was the latest bold jail escape in Louisiana. Earlier this year 10 inmates broke out of a New Orleans jail after crawling through a hole behind a toilet. It wasn’t until five months later — following the discovery of the escape crime scene with a message that read “To Easy LoL,” finger-pointing by officials as to who was to blame for the audacious escape and a search that spanned multiple states — that all 10 inmates were recaptured.

Wednesday morning’s escape, which took place at the St. Landry Parish Jail, involved three inmates. Sheriff Bobby J. Guidroz, who oversees the jail in Opelousas, about 130 miles (209 kilometers) northwest of New Orleans, said the “inmates discovered a degrading part of an upper wall area and over time, removed the mortar allowing them to remove concrete blocks and provide their exit.”

The inmates then used “sheets and other items” to scale the outer wall and “drop onto” the first floor roof, before “lowering themselves to the ground,” Guidroz said in a press release.

Additional details about the escape were not immediately available. Guidroz said it will be investigated internally.

The sheriff’s office identified the two escaped inmates still on the loose as Keith Eli, 24, of Opelousas, who was facing a second-degree attempted murder charge, and Johnathan Jevon Joseph, 24, of Opelousas, who was facing several charges, including principal to first-degree rape.

The third escapee, Joseph Allen Harrington, 26, of Melville, who faced several felony charges, including home invasion, killed himself after he was found, Port Barre Police Chief Deon Boudreaux said by telephone.

After a tipster who recognized Harrington told police on Thursday that he was seen pushing a black e-bike, an officer spotted the e-bike at a nearby home. Police used a loudspeaker to urge Harrington to come out of the home, and they later heard a gunshot. Harrington was found dead inside the home. He had shot himself with a hunting rifle, Boudreaux said.

Sheriff’s department spokesperson Maj. Mark LeBlanc wasn’t aware of the building being breached in a similar way in the past, but noted that anyone will try to escape with enough time and opportunity.

“These three were just a little more creative than in years past,” he said.

There’s no credible indications that the escapees have left the parish, so LeBlanc warned residents to secure their homes and vehicles.

“They’re charged with violent felonies and we know they’re desperate to get away,” he said.

Anyone who helps the escapees will be prosecuted, he said.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.