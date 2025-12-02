The Latest: Trump hosts Cabinet meeting amid scrutiny over boat strikes

President Donald Trump is hosting a Cabinet meeting, the day after the administration insists that a secondary strike on an…

President Donald Trump is hosting a Cabinet meeting, the day after the administration insists that a secondary strike on an alleged drug boat in the Caribbean Sea in a September U.S. military operation was lawful.

The White House said Monday that Navy Vice Adm. Frank “Mitch” Bradley ordered the second strike and was “within his authority and the law.” The military operation has come under bipartisan scrutiny from lawmakers after The Washington Post reported that Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth had issued a verbal order to “kill everybody” on the boat.

Legal experts say the U.S. military would have committed a crime if survivors were killed. Trump defended Hegseth on Sunday. “Pete said he did not order the death of those two men,” Trump said. “And I believe him.” Bradley is expected to provide a classified briefing Thursday to lawmakers overseeing the military.

Federal authorities plan operation in Minnesota focusing on Somali immigrants, AP source says

The immigration enforcement operation will primarily target Somali immigrants living unlawfully in the United States, according to a person familiar with the planning. It could begin in days and is expected to zero in on people in the Minneapolis–St. Paul area who have final orders of deportation, the person said.

Teams of immigration agents would spread across the Twin Cities in what the person described as a directed, high-priority sweep, though the plans remain fluid and subject to change. The person spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss internal deliberations that have not been publicly disclosed. The operation was first reported by The New York Times.

Homeland Security spokesperson Tricia McLaughlin said the agency would not discuss “future or potential operations.”

Trump says Somalis ‘contribute nothing’ and he doesn’t want them in the country

Trump said near the end of his lengthy Cabinet meeting on Tuesday that he doesn’t want Somali immigrants. He said people from the war-ravaged eastern African country are too reliant on the social safety net and add little to the United States.

The president’s comment came days after his administration announced a halt to all asylum decisions following the shooting of two National Guard soldiers in Washington. The suspect is originally from Afghanistan but Trump has used the shooting to raise questions about immigrants from other nations, including Somalia.

“They contribute nothing. The welfare is like 88% or something. They contribute nothing. I don’t want them in our country,” He added, “Their country is no good for a reason. Your country stinks and we don’t want them in our country.”

Man accused of shooting 2 National Guard members near White House pleads not guilty from hospital bed

Rahmanullah Lakanwal, a 29-year-old Afghan national who was also shot, made his initial court appearance by video, pleading not guilty on Tuesday to first-degree murder and assault charges.

His attorney entered a not guilty plea on his behalf on the charges stemming from the Nov. 26 shooting that killed Specialist Sarah Beckstrom, 20, and wounded Staff Sgt. Andrew Wolfe, 24.

Hegseth says he ‘didn’t stick around’ to see second strike on Caribbean Sea boat

During a televised Cabinet meeting, Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth defended a scrutinized follow-up strike on an alleged drug boat from September.

Asked if he supported the second strike on a boat in the Caribbean Sea in September, Trump said he “didn’t know anything” and “still haven’t gotten a lot of information because I rely on Pete,” referencing Hegseth.

The defense secretary, who has said he watched the strike live as it happened, said next that he did not see that there were survivors in the water when the second strike was ordered and launched, saying that “the thing was on fire.”

Hegseth also said he “didn’t stick around” for the remainder of the mission following the first strike, and said the admiral in charge had “made the right call” in ordering it, which he “had complete authority to do.”

Trump has his pick for Federal Reserve chair, but he’s not naming names

Trump was pretty direct that he knows who he wants to succeed Jerome Powell as chair of the Federal Reserve.

“We have it down to one,” Trump said, without providing a name or a hint of who that person might be.

The president said his administration probably looked at ten candidates and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent interviewed some of them.

Supreme Court seems to favor abortion opponents’ appeal

A majority of the justices seemed likely Tuesday to side with a faith-based pregnancy center challenging a state investigation into whether it misled people to discourage abortions.

In New Jersey, Democratic attorney general Matthew Platkin’s consumer-protection division sent a subpoena to First Choice Women’s Resource Centers for information, including about their donors.

“You don’t think it might have an effect on potential future donors to the organization, to know that their name, phone number, address, et cetera, could be disclosed?” a dubious Chief Justice John Roberts asked an attorney for New Jersey.

The state argued that no information has been turned over yet, and it would only be used to ask donors whether they had been deceived about First Choice’s services. “An ordinary person, one of the funders for this organization or any similar organization, presented with this subpoena … is not going to take that as very reassuring,” liberal justice Elena Kagan said.

▶ Read more about this Supreme Court case

Vought doodles as meeting approaches two-hour mark

White House budget director Russell Vought was spotted sketching a bucolic scene on the notepad in front of him.

Vought, using a notepad that had “The White House” printed across the top, drew mountains framed by pine trees and topped by the kind of fluffy clouds that public television legend Bob Ross preferred for his serene landscapes.

Vought also drew an arrow underneath his mountain. Where it was supposed to be pointing was not clear.

Senators say they will file war powers resolution if US strikes Venezuela

A bipartisan group of senators is pledging to call up legislation to check Trump’s ability to use military force against Venezuela if the U.S. military carries out a strike against Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro.

Democrats, joined by Republican Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky, have already tried unsuccessfully to use war powers resolutions to mitigate attacks both in international waters off the Venezuelan coast, as well as against the country itself. Those were defeated by Republicans.

But Sens. Tim Kaine, Chuck Schumer, Adam Schiff and Paul warned that “unauthorized military action against Venezuela would be a colossal and costly mistake that needlessly risks the lives of our servicemembers.”

Trump occasionally closes eyes during Cabinet meeting

A television camera remained focused on the president during his lengthy Cabinet meeting. At times, he seemed to struggle to stay alert.

As each Cabinet member offered presentations in a meeting that stretched beyond 90 minutes, Trump could be seen sitting back in his chair with his eyes drooping, and sometimes shutting completely.

The president has criticized a recent New York Times story examining the 79-year-old’s schedule and stamina. “Trump is sharp,” he declared Tuesday, before inviting each Cabinet member to speak at length.

Homeland Security secretary says deportations will continue through year’s end

Kristi Noem said more deportations are coming before 2025 is done. She said 2 million people have been deported already, and “we’re going to send more home for the holidays to … make sure that they get to be with their families.”

Noem said the Biden administration’s border policies “used this department to invade the country of terrorists.”

Mentioning the strikes in the Caribbean Sea, Noem said that “we have saved hundreds of millions of lives with the cocaine you’ve blown up in the Caribbean.”

Cabinet secretaries seem to see affordability differently than Trump

Trump called affordability — a key issue propelling Democrats to victory in last month’s elections — a “con job,” but some of his cabinet secretaries seem to see the issue as a real one for the country.

Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins referenced it Tuesday as a lingering issue for American farmers. She said the economic “destruction” over which Biden presided increased costs for the nation’s farmers, calling them “massive numbers that will take some time to get out from under.”

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent also called affordability a “crisis.” And Housing and Urban Development Secretary Scott Turner referenced affordability in the context of hundreds of thousands of Americans he said were able to become first-time homebuyers recently.

Vice President JD Vance sought to bring the issue back around to Trump’s viewpoint, acknowledging affordability as a crisis Democrats created.

Agriculture secretary says bridge payment coming to farmers next week

Brooke Rollins told Trump during the Cabinet meeting that he’s been opening overseas markets for U.S. farmers to help them become less reliant on government assistance.

But she said, “we do have a bridge payment we’ll be announcing with you next week.”

Rollins didn’t say how much the payment will be or which farmers will get assistance.

Trump says he’s rebuilding Dulles airport

The president said Tuesday that his administration will embark on a reconstruction of Dulles International Airport in northern Virginia.

“It should be a great airport, and it’s not a good airport at all. It’s a terrible airport,” Trump said during his Cabinet meeting.

Dulles is one of the three Washington-area airports and its quality and utility is a hotly-debated topic among Washingtonians. The real estate mogul-turned-president said it was “incorrectly designed,” even as he praised Eero Saarinen, the Finnish-American architect who designed its main terminal.

“We’re gonna make that into something really spectacular. We have an amazing plan for it,” Trump said.

One of the “people movers” that ferry travelers between Dulles concourses crashed in November. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said his agency will announce a request for bids later Tuesday to repair the “mobile lounges.”

Democratic US Sen. Mark Warner launches bid for reelection

Democratic U.S. Sen. Mark Warner announced his bid for reelection on Tuesday, launching what will be a key campaign in a narrowly divided Senate.

The Virginia senator’s campaign announcement says he’s running to rein in America’s economic crisis, particularly regarding the impact of artificial intelligence on job displacement.

“We need a vision to chart a new path and effective leadership to get it done,” Warner said.

Republicans have a 53-47 majority in the Senate. According to the Cook Political Report, Warner represents a solidly Democratic seat.

Hegseth identified as ‘ssecretary of war’ during Cabinet meeting

The nameplate in front of the defense secretary, visible in video of the meeting, mistakenly includes an extra s.

Trump bragged about his move to rename the Secretary of Defense to the Secretary of War. Such a change requires an act of Congress that hasn’t occurred.

Trump called on Hegseth to speak first as each Cabinet member gave brief presentations.

Neither Trump nor Hegseth mentioned the nameplate misspelling, but online posters were quick to point it out.

Trump says mother of National Guard member shot in Washington says he’ll ‘be ok’

Army Spc. Sarah Beckstrom died and Air Force Staff Sgt. Andrew Wolfe remains hospitalized following the pre-Thanksgiving shooting in Washington. “I want to pay my deepest respects” to Wolfe and to Beckstrom, Trump said.

The president said he spoke with the parents of both National Guard members, and that Wolfe’s mother insisted her son will recover.

“No doctor thought that,” Trump said. “It would be a miracle” if Wolfe lives.

Hegseth says Pentagon ‘always’ has commanders’ backs

Seated once again at Trump’s left, Hegseth said the Department of Defense is getting back to its basics, which he said includes “lethality.”

Hegseth’s presence in the Cabinet Room is attracting extra attention as the Pentagon faces bipartisan scrutiny for a follow-up strike on an alleged drug boat in September. The Washington Post first reported that Hegseth issued a verbal order for the second strike that killed survivors on the boat.

Trump did not mention the strikes during his lengthy intro.

The White House said Monday that a Navy admiral acted “within his authority and the law” when he ordered the second strike. Lawmakers have announced congressional reviews of the U.S. military strikes against vessels suspected of smuggling drugs.

Navy Vice Adm. Frank “Mitch” Bradley, who White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said ordered the second strike, is expected to provide a classified briefing Thursday to lawmakers overseeing the military. “We always have the back of our commanders,” Hegseth said.

Trump says White House ballroom construction noise is ‘progress’

Trump raised the subject of his White House renovation projects as he spoke during what he said is the year’s final Cabinet meeting.

Trucks, cranes, excavators and other equipment have taken over the plot where the East Wing once stood.

“Every time I hear them, I love the sound,” Trump said, jokingly adding that he wouldn’t say his wife, Melania Trump, is as “thrilled” as he is by the noise.

Trump said the work continues well into the night and that when the first lady asks for it to stop, he responds with, “Sorry, darling. That’s progress.”

Pope calls for US to pursue dialogue with Venezuela

Leo XVI has called for the United States to pursue dialogue and even economic pressure on Venezuela to achieve its goals, rather than threats of military action.

History’s first American pope told reporters aboard the papal plane returning from Lebanon that the Venezuelan bishops conference and the Vatican Embassy in Caracas have been trying to calm the situation and look out for the plight of ordinary Venezuelans.

“The voices coming from the United States change, with a certain frequency at times,” he said. “On the one hand it seems there was telephone conversation between the two presidents, on the other there’s this danger, this possibility of an activity, an operation including invading the territory of Venezuela.”

“I believe it’s better to look for ways of dialogue, perhaps pressure — including economic pressure — but looking for other ways to change, if that’s what the United States wants to do.”

Trump lauds ‘respect’ for US as emissaries meet with Putin

Since his return to office, Trump said Tuesday that global respect for the United States has gone up, taking a moment to swipe at former Democratic President Joe Biden for putting the country in “great danger.”

Trump noted the ongoing diplomatic efforts in which U.S. officials have been speaking with Ukrainian and Russian counterparts in efforts to end that war.

A U.S. delegation was in Moscow Tuesday sitting down with Russian President Vladimir Putin. On Sunday, U.S. and Ukrainian officials completed roughly four hours of talks in Florida.

Trump complains about reporting on his physical and mental condition, insisting ‘Trump is sharp’

The 79-year-old president slipped into the third person as he criticized a recent New York Times report on his schedule and stamina. He had complained about the story on social media days ago and insulted the looks of the reporter. Now he’s used his Cabinet meeting to continue to air his grievances and insist he’s in great shape.

“You people are crazy,” Trump said, addressing reporters in the room. “I’ll let you know if there’s something wrong.”

Trump promises tariffs will cover new tax refunds and cut the national debt — they can’t

Trump said at his Cabinet meeting that next year he’ll be “giving back refunds out of the tariffs because we’ve taken in literally trillions dollars.”

It’s not clear how that would work or if Trump could afford to do so without worsening the national debt, which he claims his tariffs will also cut.

The Bipartisan Policy Center estimates that so far this year the U.S. government has collected $258.1 billion in tariffs. This revenue from taxes on imports is meaningfully higher than $90 billion collected at this point last year. But it’s not trillions, and it’s not clear how Trump could refund the taxes he imposed unilaterally by declaring an economic emergency.

The annual budget shortfall for the last fiscal year was $1.8 trillion, significantly higher than Trump’s tariff revenues.

Still, Trump said he’s banking on tariffs supplanting income taxes, so much so that “at some point in the not too distant future, you won’t even have income tax to pay.”

Democratic lawmaker says DOJ should investigate boat strike

Rep. Ted Lieu, vice chair of the House Democratic Caucus, said the Department of Justice must conduct an investigation into a second strike of a vessel accused of trafficking drugs off the coast of Venezuela.

Lieu, who served in the United States Air Force JAG corps, said killing shipwreck survivors is a war crime.

He said the DOJ’s investigation should also include a review of Hegseth’s actions as defense secretary.

“If the Trump administration does not hold the people accountable, I guarantee you a future administration will do so because there is no statute of limitations for war crimes,” Lieu said.

Trump’s claim Republicans ‘united’ on health care runs counter to Speaker Johnson

The president said Tuesday that members of his party are on the same page when it comes to negotiations over health care, as he repeated his frequent criticisms of the Affordable Care Act.

But that’s in contrast with Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson, who has declined to say whether he will allow a vote on a health care bill. A health care proposal recently circulated by the White House is running into the reality of Republican divisions on the issue.

The tentative proposal would extend expiring ACA subsidies for two years while adjusting eligibility requirements for recipients. The plan has so far been met with a stony silence on Capitol Hill as Republicans debate among themselves whether to overhaul the law, tweak it or simply let the subsidies expire.

Trump says he’ll ‘probably’ announce his Fed chair pick early next year

It’s no secret that Trump is counting the days until Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s term expires in May.

“We’ll be announcing somebody, probably early next year, for the new chairman of the Fed,” Trump said at Tuesday’s cabinet meeting.

He’s in the process of vetting final candidates. Those likely include Kevin Hassett, director of the White House National Economic Council, and Kevin Warsh, a former Fed governor.

Trump continues to joke that he wants Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent to lead the U.S. central bank, but he says Bessent has turned him down because he has “the greatest job.”

Hegseth is sitting next to Trump in Cabinet meeting

The Defense secretary is sitting in his usual seat, at Trump’s left. His presence in the Cabinet Room is attracting extra attention as the Pentagon faces bipartisan scrutiny for a second, follow-up strike on an alleged drug boat in the Caribbean Sea in a September.

Speaker Mike Johnson not sure if Congress will see boat strike video

The GOP leader said as far as he can tell it was Admiral Bradley’s decision to strike the boat a second time.

“He made that call,” Johnson said at his weekly press conference. “I don’t know what went into the Admiral’s decision,” he added, but he said, the incident is “something Congress will look at.”

Johnson demurred when asked if the video tape should be made available for review.

“I don’t know how much of that tape should be released, because I’m not sure how much is sensitive with regard to national security,” he said.

Trump convenes meeting in ‘new and improved Cabinet room’

The president has opened what he says is the final meeting of his Cabinet for 2025.

Trump has begun by talking about what he says is a historic $18 trillion in investments in the United States, citing money spent in the country from other nations, as well as what he said was record spending on Black Friday.

Sabrina Carpenter and Franklin the Turtle’s publisher reproach the Trump administration

Musician Sabrina Carpenter and the publisher of the beloved children’s character Franklin the Turtle are disavowing the Trump administration’s use of their music and imagery to support its agenda.

Responding to the use of her song “Juno” in a video montage depicting ICE raids, Carpenter tweeted Tuesday: “this video is evil and disgusting. Do not ever involve me or my music to benefit your inhumane agenda.”

And on Monday, “Franklin the Turtle” publisher Kids Can Press condemned Hegseth’s post on X of a manipulated image showing Franklin aiming a bazooka at boats.

“We strongly condemn any denigrating, violent, or unauthorized use of Franklin’s name or image, which directly contradicts these values,” the publisher said in a tweet.

Pentagon’s press secretary took questions from hand-picked reporters

Wilson began with attacks on Democratic lawmakers and mainstream media.

She also maintained the Trump administration’s assertions that the U.S. military’s attacks on alleged drug boats off the Venezuela coast are “lawful.” At least 83 people have been killed in at least 21 strikes in a campaign now facing House and Senate scrutiny.

Wilson also rebuked a Washington Post story that reported that the U.S. military killed two survivors of an initial boat attack on Sept. 2. Wilson maintained that the second strike was ordered by Adm. Frank Bradley, and that Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth “100%” agrees with both strikes.

“As the White House confirmed yesterday, the decision to strike the narco-terrorist vessel was made by Admiral Bradley, operating under clear and long standing authorities to ensure the boat was destroyed and the threat to the United States was eliminated,” Wilson said.

Louisiana’s governor expects National Guard to arrive in New Orleans before Christmas

Jeff Landry said he received that commitment from Trump himself.

“He said, ‘Don’t worry Jeff, we’ll have them there in two weeks,’” Landry said, recounting a Monday morning phone call with Trump.

The governor, who spoke with reporters during an event honoring victims of the New Year’s Day Bourbon Street attack, provided no additional details on the deployment.

Landry requested in September that the federal government send 1,000 guard troops, citing concerns about crime in some of Louisiana’s most populous cities.

Speaker Johnson says ‘anything can happen’ in deep red Tennessee special election

It’s a district that Trump won by 22 percentage points in 2024, but House Speaker Mike Johnson joined other Republicans in tamping down expectations ahead of Tuesday’s U.S. House special election in Tennessee.

“Special elections are strange animals and anything can happen,” Johnson said. “And when you’re in a deep red district, sometimes people assume that the Republican, the conservative will win. And you cannot assume that.”

Johnson said at his Tuesday press conference that he spent nearly 10 hours in the district the day before, holding nearly a dozen events. Winning the race is both crucial for the GOP’s narrow majority and viewed as a potential barometer ahead of next year’s midterms.

Johnson won’t commit to health subsidy vote before end of year

Speaker Mike Johnson says “we didn’t commit to that” when asked whether House Republicans would pursue a short-term extension of health care subsidies before they soon expire.

Johnson’s comment comes as he spoke to reporters Tuesday. Some of the Republicans in key swing districts have been calling for a short-term extension to prevent premiums from soaring next year for thousands of their constituents. But time is running short as lawmakers wrap up their work before the holiday break.

Johnson said only a small percentage of Americans are affected by the subsidy increases kicking in next year for those on Affordable Care Act exchanges.

“All of this hullabaloo is over 7%. Now, every American, 100% of Americans need their health care costs to come down. Republicans have ideas to do that. Now, what I’ve got to do is build consensus deliberately around the best ideas.”

