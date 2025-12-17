Live Radio
FAA investigating after small plane crashes into New Hampshire condominiums

The Associated Press

December 17, 2025, 6:46 PM

NASHUA, N.H. (AP) — A pilot was taken to the hospital with injuries Wednesday after a small plane crashed into a residential neighborhood in southern New Hampshire, authorities said.

Emergency crews found the aircraft upside down in a snow bank in the parking lot of a wooded condominium complex in Nashua Wednesday afternoon.

Police said the pilot was the only person on board and was the only person injured. The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating.

The Velocity V-Twin plane crashed at the Cannongate Condominiums shortly after departing from the nearby Nashua Airport around 2:10 p.m. local time, according to the FAA.

Aerial video from NBC10 Boston showed damage to the roof of one of the condos near the crash site.

