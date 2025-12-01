Election observers warn that freedoms in Kyrgyzstan are ‘increasingly restricted’

A top transatlantic security and rights watchdog warned Monday that fundamental freedoms in the Central Asian republic of Kyrgyzstan were…

A top transatlantic security and rights watchdog warned Monday that fundamental freedoms in the Central Asian republic of Kyrgyzstan were being “increasingly restricted” as part of its report on the country’s early parliamentary election.

The run-up to the election on Sunday was marred by a wave of arrests, searches, and interrogations targeting opposition figures and journalists.

Observers from the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe said that the vote was efficiently run, but “while fundamental freedoms are protected by the constitution, they are increasingly limited in practice.”

“The campaign was generally low-key and generated limited voter engagement, linked to fears of retribution for political activity,” the OSCE said in a statement.

Kyrgyzstan’s Central Election Commission reported that voter turnout was 36.9%.

The vote was held a year earlier than scheduled, a move officials have justified by arguing that the parliamentary election would otherwise fall too close to the 2027 presidential election.

While official results are yet to be released, local media outlets reported that allies of Kyrgyzstan’s current leader, President Sadyr Zhaparov, who has sought to suppress dissent in what was once Central Asia’s most democratic country, won an overwhelming majority of seats.

Among those detained in the election’s run-up were supporters of former President Almazbek Atambayev, who ruled Kyrgyzstan from 2011 to 2017 and now resides in Spain. Atambayev’s son was detained, and his wife was summoned for questioning.

Journalists have also been attacked. In late October, a Kyrgyz court declared the country’s three largest independent media outlets — Kloop, Temirov Live, and AitAit Dese — “extremist organizations,” marking the first such ruling in the country’s history.

In the meantime, there have been sweeping changes to Kyrgyzstan’s electoral system, with 30 constituencies electing three lawmakers each. According to the Central Election Commission, 467 candidates are vying for the 90 seats in Kyrgyzstan’s one-chamber parliament, the Jogorku Kenesh. There’s also a gender quota system that requires at least one female lawmaker from each district.

Analysts say candidates loyal to Zhaparov were likely to achieve success thanks to the rapid economic growth under the president’s leadership.

Kyrgyzstan’s economy is experiencing rapid growth, allowing the country’s president to contain popular discontent. According to a report from the country’s State Statistics Committee, Kyrgyzstan’s GDP has grown for the fourth consecutive year, increasing by 10% from January to September of this year.

One of the poorest countries of the former Soviet Union, Kyrgyzstan has been able to profit by helping Moscow bypass international sanctions. It is a member of economic and defense alliances dominated by Russia and relies heavily on remittances sent home from labor migrants working in Russia.

