Defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons has home broken into during Titans’ road trip to San Francisco

The home of Tennessee Titans defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons was burglarized while he was on the road in San Francisco, the team said Monday.

Simmons posted several Instagram stories that implied he returned from the Titans’ 37-24 road loss against the 49ers to discover his home had been broken into. One of his social media posts included footage from what appears to be a home security system showing two masked people entering his house through the patio at about 7:30 p.m. CST on Sunday.

“Team security is actively working with Metro Nashville Police Department to recover items stolen from Jeff Simmons’ house. No residents were home during the burglary,” the team said in a statement.

Simmons expressed relief that his family wasn’t home.

“What if any of my family members was in my house?? All that materialistic (expletive) you can have but this is crazy!” he said in one of his social media posts.

Simmons became the sixth player on record to notch a sack, forced fumble and touchdown in a single game on Sunday. The three-time Pro Bowler got loose in the end zone and quarterback Cam Ward scrambled before finding him for a 1-yard touchdown catch — the second receiving touchdown of Simmons’ career.

Titans interim coach Mike McCoy hadn’t had a chance to talk with Simmons yet before speaking with reporters Monday. McCoy said a number of people with the team had been communicating with Simmons.

“We’re trying to help him as much as we possibly can,” McCoy said.

It wasn’t immediately clear whether the break-in was related to past burglaries at the homes of professional athletes. The FBI warned leagues in December 2024 about crime organizations that allegedly targeted the homes of Luca Doncic, Bobby Portis, Travis Kelce, Patrick Mahomes and Joe Burrow. Investigators believed organized theft groups from South America were behind the crimes at the time, breaking into athletes’ homes while they’re known to be on the road with their teams.

