Off-duty Customs and Border Protection officer fires gun in dispute with driver at JFK airport

NEW YORK (AP) — An off-duty Customs and Border Protection officer fired his gun several times during a confrontation with another motorist Tuesday on an access road for New York’s Kennedy Airport, police said.

The CBP officer told authorities that he pulled his weapon after the other driver attacked him over a minor traffic crash, Port Authority police said.

It wasn’t clear if the shots hit anything. The other driver fled the scene after the shooting, according to the CBP officer, who was unhurt.

The two-vehicle crash happened shortly before 5 a.m. near the airport’s main car rental facilities on the tangle of roads and ramps that lead to the airport’s terminals, administration buildings and cargo areas.

JFK’s roadways are currently undergoing a major construction overhaul and navigating the thicket of detours and traffic changes has been a source of frustration and confusion for many drivers.

The officer’s name has not been released. CBP did not immediately comment.

The investigation led to traffic delays in the area during the morning commute, but those issues lessened as the morning progressed.

This story has been updated to correct that the Port Authority says the officer was off duty, after initially saying he was on duty.

