Atlantic City mayor Marty Small Sr. has been acquitted on charges he assaulted his teenage daughter

Newly reelected Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small Sr. was acquitted Thursday of endangering and abusing his teenage daughter, who testified…

Newly reelected Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small Sr. was acquitted Thursday of endangering and abusing his teenage daughter, who testified that he punched her and struck her with a broom.

The jury’s verdict came after a week of testimony in which Small took the stand to deny abusing his now 17-year-old daughter while insisting he is a loving father.

Outside the court Thursday afternoon, Small told reporters the verdict was a “win for everyone,” saying the entire city of Atlantic City was on trial.

“I’m not an abusive man, I never have and I never will,” he said, adding that he and his wife have been “dragged through the mud for nonsense.”

Small continued, saying his daughter “is lost right now,” but he hopes to be able to reestablish their relationship.

Just weeks before the trial began, Small was reelected to a four-year term in the Democratic stronghold, posting a 24-percentage-point win over his Republican challenger.

His wife, La’Quetta Small — who is the seaside gambling resort town’s schools superintendent — is also charged with abusing their daughter and was scheduled to stand trial separately.

Atlantic County Prosecutor William Reynolds told reporters he was disappointed the jury rejected the daughter’s account.

“Everyone, please pray for peace for that family,” Reynolds said. “Pray for peace for the daughter. I can’t imagine what her life is going to be like now this is over.”

Small had been charged with aggravated assault, endangering the welfare of a child, making terroristic threats and witness tampering. The latter charge stemmed from allegations that he asked their daughter to recant claims she made to law enforcement officials that he abused her. Small, 51, asked the girl to do him a favor and “twist up” the story she told police about being abused, according to prosecutors.

He was also accused of asking his daughter to claim that a head injury she sustained in January 2024 was from tripping and falling in her bedroom.

Small’s daughter told jurors that it actually came after she told her father she didn’t want to attend a city event, noting she had not done her hair. An argument ensued, and the girl said she splashed Small with laundry detergent after he pushed her, so he got the broom and struck her multiple times, causing her to pass out.

Small’s attorney, Louis Barbone, maintained during his questioning of the girl that there were inconsistencies in statements she gave authorities and disputed her account of the broom incident. He said the girl had been wielding a butter knife and the teen’s injuries occurred when she fell as the two wrestled for the broom.

Barbone said the teen had exaggerated her injuries, noting she had told investigators she felt safe at home when they initially questioned her. The attorney described Small as a caring father, worried about his daughter, who legally disciplined his disobedient child.

During his testimony, Small denied harming his child.

La’Quetta Small, 49, is scheduled to go on trial Jan. 12. She has pleaded not guilty and maintains her innocence.

Constance Days-Chapman, the now-suspended Atlantic City High School principal, is also charged in the case. Prosecutors have said she failed to report the teen’s abuse claim to the state Division of Child Protection and Permanency. She also has pleaded not guilty.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.