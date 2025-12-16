AP photos spotlight a year of joy, triumph and resilience across Africa in 2025

In 2025, ordinary lives intertwined with extraordinary shifts across Africa’s bustling cities and vast rural heartlands. The world’s youngest population…

In 2025, ordinary lives intertwined with extraordinary shifts across Africa’s bustling cities and vast rural heartlands. The world’s youngest population found moments of joy, triumph and positive change even as it was dogged by challenges from election disputes to U.S. aid cuts.

AP photographers captured the youthful continent’s strength, passion and determination as economies grew, culture and traditions thrived, and citizens united on the streets during protests and in elections from Ivory Coast to Malawi.

While refugees from war-torn Sudan arrived in Chad as fighting escalated, thousands of couples gathered for a mass wedding and children enjoyed fair rides in South Africa. As residents fled the advance of Rwanda-backed rebels in eastern Congo, some found strength at a trauma center.

Elsewhere, white-veiled women celebrated Prophet Muhammad’s birthday in Senegal’s Dakar, vultures found love in the hands of conservationists in South Africa, and Ghana’s fantasy coffins highlighted a colorful celebration of life and legacy.

These are just some of the moments captured by AP photographers across the African continent in 2025.

Photo editing by Courtney Dittmar and Anne-Marie Belgrave.

