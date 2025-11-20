The Latest: Trump administration plans for new oil drilling off California and Florida coasts

The Trump administration announced on Thursday new oil drilling off the California and Florida coasts for the first time in…

The Trump administration announced on Thursday new oil drilling off the California and Florida coasts for the first time in decades, advancing a project that critics say could harm coastal communities and ecosystems, as President Donald Trump seeks to expand U.S. oil production.

The oil industry has been seeking access to new offshore areas as a way to boost U.S. energy security and jobs. The federal government has not allowed drilling in federal waters in the eastern Gulf of Mexico, which includes offshore Florida and part of offshore Alabama, since 1995, because of concerns about oil spills. California has some offshore oil rigs, but there has been no new leasing in federal waters since the mid-1980s.

Since taking office for a second time in January, Trump has systematically reversed former President Joe Biden’s focus on slowing climate change to pursue what the Republican calls U.S. “energy dominance” in the global market. Trump, who recently called climate change “the greatest con job ever perpetrated on the world,” created a National Energy Dominance Council and directed it to move quickly to drive up already record-high U.S. energy production, particularly fossil fuels such as oil, coal and natural gas.

Meanwhile, Trump’s administration has blocked renewable energy sources such as offshore wind and canceled billions of dollars in grants that supported hundreds of clean energy projects across the country.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom pronounced the idea “dead on arrival” in a social media post. The proposal is also likely to draw bipartisan opposition in Florida. Tourism and access to clean beaches are key parts of the economy in both states.

Here’s the latest:

Border Patrol is monitoring US drivers and detaining those with ‘suspicious’ travel patterns

The U.S. Border Patrol is monitoring millions of American drivers nationwide in a secretive program to identify and detain people whose travel patterns it deems suspicious, The Associated Press has found.

The predictive intelligence program has resulted in people being stopped, searched and in some cases arrested. A network of cameras scans and records vehicle license plate information, and an algorithm flags vehicles deemed suspicious based on where they came from, where they were going and which route they took. Federal agents in turn may then flag local law enforcement.

Suddenly, drivers find themselves pulled over — often for reasons cited such as speeding, failure to signal, the wrong window tint or even a dangling air freshener blocking the view. They are then aggressively questioned and searched, with no inkling that the roads they drove put them on law enforcement’s radar.

▶ Read more about AP’s investigation into the Border Patrol’s mass surveillance network

Treasury plans to change tax credit eligibility in a move critics say will hurt immigrant taxpayers

The U.S. Treasury Department said Thursday it plans to reclassify certain refundable tax credits as “federal public benefits,” which will bar some immigrant taxpayers from receiving them, even if they file and pay taxes and would otherwise qualify.

Tax experts say immigrants brought to the U.S. illegally by their parents as children, known as Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals recipients, and immigrants with Temporary Protected Status are most likely to be affected by the planned change. Foreign workers and student visa holders as well as some families with children who are U.S. citizens could also be affected, depending on how the rule is written, they say.

The Treasury Department’s announcement was the latest sign of how the Trump administration has been taking a “ whole of government ” approach when it comes to immigration enforcement and looking to departments across the federal government — not just Homeland Security — to come up with ways to help carry out the president’s hardline immigration agenda.

Coast Guard set to change policy to call swastikas and nooses ‘potentially divisive’

The U.S. Coast Guard is poised to change some of its language and policies surrounding the display of hate symbols like swastikas and nooses as well as how personnel report hate incidents.

A Coast Guard message in 2020 from then-Commandant Karl Schultz said symbols like swastikas and nooses were “widely identified with oppression or hatred” and called their display “a potential hate incident.” The Coast Guard policy dated this month calls those same symbols “potentially divisive.”

The new policy maintains a yearslong prohibition on publicly displaying the Confederate flag outside of a handful of situations, such as educational or historical settings. However, it does not outright prohibit the public display of any other “potentially divisive” symbols.

The new Coast Guard policy, which is set to take effect on Dec. 15 and was first reported by The Washington Post, is facing pushback.

Trump steps up attacks on ABC and Jimmy Kimmel, says network should ‘get the bum off the air’

Trump stepped up his attacks against ABC and late-night host Jimmy Kimmel on Thursday, urging the network to “get the bum off the air” in a social media post sent shortly after the comic’s latest episode ended.

The president this week had also expressed anger at the network’s chief White House correspondent, Mary Bruce, for questions she asked in an Oval Office meeting, which his press staff followed with a 17-point memo listing grievances against ABC News.

Kimmel’s show Wednesday night began with a blistering monologue about Trump, the first 10 minutes concentrated on the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein and Congress’ vote this week to release more material from Epstein’s correspondence. He noted the country was carefully following the movements of “Hurricane Epstein.”

Trump struck back in a Truth Social post sent at 12:49 a.m. Thursday: “Why does ABC Fake News keep Jimmy Kimmel, a man with NO TALENT and VERY POOR TELEVISION RATINGS, on the air? Why do the TV Syndicates put up with it?”

▶ Read more about Trump and Kimmel

Trump’s plan for the war in Ukraine would cede territory to Russia

Trump’s plan for ending the war in Ukraine would cede territory to Russia and limit the size of Kyiv’s military, according to a draft proposal obtained by The Associated Press.

The proposal would also prevent the future expansion of NATO, a significant victory for Moscow, which views the alliance as a potential threat.

In addition, $100 billion in frozen Russian assets would be dedicated to rebuilding Ukraine. There would also be a path to reintegrating Russia in the global economy, including the future lifting of sanctions.

▶ Read more about Trump’s plan

Trump’s special envoy to Ukraine to soon leave post

Keith Kellogg has informed the White House he’ll leave his post in January, according to two senior administration officials who were not authorized to comment publicly and spoke on the condition of anonymity.

The move comes as the White House is working on a new peace plan aimed at bringing an end to Russia’s war in Ukraine that is being largely coordinated by Trump envoy Steve Witkoff and Kirill Dmitriev, an adviser to Russian President Vladimir Putin. That plan calls for major concessions by Kyiv, including ceding territory to Russia and abandoning certain weaponry.

The officials who spoke about Kellogg’s expected departure from the administration declined to comment on why he was leaving. News of Kellogg’s expected exit was first reported by Reuters.

—Aamer Madhani

Burgum says AI arms race demands more US energy

Interior Secretary Doug Burgum told a handful of western governors at a forum that the prospect of losing the AI arms race with China keeps him up at night.

Taking aim at renewable energy, Burgum touted the Trump administration’s focus on bolstering fossil fuel and natural resource extraction and exportation in order to keep the United States competitive in a world transformed by AI.

His comments follow the administration’s announcement of a plan to drill off the coasts of California and Florida earlier in the day.

“When we do mining in America, when we do timber in America, when we do grazing in America, when we do oil and gas development in America, onshore or offshore, we do it cleaner, safer, smarter and better than anyone else in the world,” Burgum said. “If people really care about the environment, they should insist that all of that activity is happening here.”

FAA bonuses leave out thousands of air traffic controllers

The Federal Aviation Administration says only 776 of the more than 10,000 air traffic controllers who had to work without pay during the shutdown will receive bonuses.

The announcement Thursday means thousands without perfect attendance during the shutdown won’t receive the $10,000 bonuses that Trump suggested.

Many controllers called out of work as they dealt with the financial pressure of not getting a paycheck. Some got side jobs, but others simply couldn’t afford the child care or gas they needed to work.

Their absences forced delays at airports across the country and led to the government to cut some of their flights at 40 busy airports.

▶ Read more about the FAA bonuses

New York Rep. Velázquez says she’ll retire after current term

New York Rep. Nydia Velázquez, a trailblazer known by the nickname “La Luchadora,” or the fighter, announced Thursday that she will retire next year after more than three decades in Congress.

Velázquez, 72, is the second long-serving New York Democrat to say she’ll step aside after Rep. Jerry Nadler, 78, announced in September that he’d exit at the end of his current term.

Velázquez, the first Puerto Rican woman to serve in Congress, said representing the people of New York City has been the “privilege of a lifetime.”

“This was not an easy decision, but I believe that the time is right for me to move on and for a new generation of leaders to step forward,” Velázquez said in a statement.

Her retirement, just weeks after 34-year-old Democratic socialist Zohran Mamdani was elected the city’s next mayor, clears the way for a competitive primary in her deep blue district, which covers parts of Brooklyn and Queens.

US military knows exactly who is being killed and why in boat strikes, Hegseth says

Despite releasing scant information to the American public, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth says the U.S. military knows exactly who is being killed and why in its 21 attacks against alleged drug boats off South America. At least 83 people have been killed.

“We know exactly who we’re targeting, why we’re targeting them, what they’re carrying,” Hegseth told the conservative outlet One America News Network in an exclusive interview on Thursday. “I mean, the United States can track and hunt cells and narco-terrorists in any country in the world.”

Trump administration officials have shared details with some in Congress. Democrats have said they need more information, while critics argue the killings violate international and U.S. law.

House Democrats call for release of transcript from Trump’s 2019 call with Saudi crown prince

A group of 37 House Democrats is calling on the Trump administration to release the transcript of a call between Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman and the president in 2019 following the death of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

Rep. Eugene Vindman, a Virginia Democrat, was a legal adviser to the National Security Council at the time of the phone call and said he reviewed a transcript of the call.

In a letter addressed to Trump, Vindman and the other lawmakers say, “Americans deserve answers regarding your communications with the Crown Prince, as well as any promises, favor or commitments exchanged during the conversation.”

DOJ says it will defend Trump order against bathroom challenge

The Trump administration says it will push back against a lawsuit filed Thursday by an Illinois National Guard civilian employee who sued over the administration’s transgender policies, saying it keeps her as a transgender woman from using a women’s restroom at work.

A DOJ spokesperson said in a statement: “This Department of Justice will continue to vigorously defend President Trump’s Executive Orders, including the order to prioritize military excellence and readiness.”

Democrats question Gabbard over intelligence sharing

Democrats are demanding answers from Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard about whether strikes on alleged drug cartel boats have prompted some countries to limit the intelligence they share with the U.S.

Reps. Jim Himes of Connecticut and Joaquin Castro of Texas wrote to Gabbard on Thursday seeking information about reports that Colombia, Britain and the Netherlands have restricted intelligence sharing with the U.S. in recent months.

In their letter the lawmakers ask for information about the status of intelligence sharing in regard to the strikes in the Caribbean and Pacific and whether any nations have altered their relationship with the U.S.

Gabbard’s office did not immediately respond to questions about the letter.

Senate Republicans float ways to back off new law that gives them ability to sue over phone records seizure

Under pressure, Senate Majority Leader John Thune is looking for ways to back off a new law that allows senators to sue the federal government if their personal or office data is accessed without their knowledge.

The House this week unanimously voted to repeal the new law, which was slipped into a government funding bill earlier this month.

Thune on Thursday attempted to pass through unanimous consent a resolution that would stipulate that any of the money received by senators should be given back to the Treasury Department. Democrats objected, saying that they wanted to work for full repeal of the law.

Still, Thune is insisting that it is important to protect the information of senators.

Transgender woman sues Trump administration over bathroom policy

An Illinois National Guard civilian employee sued the Trump administration Thursday over a policy that bars her, as a transgender woman, from using a women’s bathroom at work.

LeAnne Withrow, spent 13 years as a member of the Guard before retiring in 2023, says in her legal filing that she usually skips breakfast and eats only a granola bar or a spoonful of peanut butter for lunch — all to avoid needing the restroom at work. She says there’s just one single-user restroom at Camp Lincoln, where she works, that she can use under the policy, which was rooted in an executive order.

Withrow is seeking class-action status with her claim.

The U.S. Department of Justice didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Justice Department is examining handling of mortgage fraud investigation into Sen. Adam Schiff

The Justice Department is examining the handling of the mortgage fraud investigation into Sen. Adam Schiff, including the potential involvement of people who claimed to be acting at the behest or direction of two Trump administration officials who have been pushing the probe of the California Democrat, according to a document reviewed by The Associated Press.

Federal authorities involved in the Schiff investigation in Maryland interviewed a Republican congressional candidate on Thursday who has promoted the mortgage fraud allegations against the lawmaker and quizzed her about any communications she may have had with Justice Department official Ed Martin and Federal Housing Finance Agency Director Bill Pulte.

The interview came after the woman received a subpoena seeking information about communications she may have had with people claiming to be working at the direction of Pulte and Martin.

▶ Read more about the investigation of Sen. Adam Schiff

Judge orders Trump administration to end National Guard deployment in DC

A federal judge on Thursday ordered the Trump administration to end its monthslong deployment of National Guard troops to help police the nation’s capital.

U.S. District Judge Jia Cobb concluded that Trump’s military takeover in Washington, D.C., violates the Constitution and illegally intrudes on local officials’ authority to direct law enforcement in the district. She put her order on hold for 21 days to allow for an appeal, however.

District of Columbia Attorney General Brian Schwalb sued to challenge the Guard deployments. He asked the judge to enjoin the White House from deploying Guard troops without the mayor’s consent.

In August, Trump issued an executive order declaring a crime emergency in Washington. Within a month, more than 2,300 National Guard troops from eight states and the district were patrolling the city under the command of the Secretary of the Army. Trump also deployed hundreds of federal agents to assist in patrols.

▶ Read more about National Guard troop deployment

Trump administration announces plan for new oil drilling off the coasts of California and Florida

The Trump administration announced on Thursday new oil drilling off the California and Florida coasts for the first time in decades, advancing a project that critics say could harm coastal communities and ecosystems, as Trump seeks to expand U.S. oil production.

The oil industry has been seeking access to new offshore areas, including Southern California and off the coast of Florida, as a way to boost U.S. energy security and jobs. The federal government has not allowed drilling in federal waters in the eastern Gulf of Mexico, which includes offshore Florida and part of offshore Alabama, since 1995, because of concerns about oil spills. California has some offshore oil rigs, but there has been no new leasing in federal waters since the mid-1980s.

Since taking office for a second time in January, Trump has systematically reversed former President Joe Biden’s focus on slowing climate change to pursue what the Republican calls U.S. “energy dominance” in the global market. Trump, who recently called climate change “the greatest con job ever perpetrated on the world,” created a National Energy Dominance Council and directed it to move quickly to drive up already record-high U.S. energy production, particularly fossil fuels such as oil, coal and natural gas.

Meanwhile, Trump’s administration has blocked renewable energy sources such as offshore wind and canceled billions of dollars in grants that supported hundreds of clean energy projects across the country.

▶ Read more about offshore oil drilling

Schumer asks for heightened protection for Democratic senators after Trump posts

Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer said Thursday he has requested U.S. Capitol Police protection for Democratic Sens. Elissa Slotkin and Mark Kelly.

The move follows Trump’s assertion that Slotkin and Kelly, in addition to four House Democrats, committed “sedition, punishable by DEATH” after they urged U.S. service members to uphold the Constitution and refuse “illegal orders.”

The group of six Democrats are all veterans of the military or intelligence community.

“The president has called for the execution of senators of elected officials, and he’s not doing this in a vacuum,” said Schumer. “He is lighting a match in and throwing it into a country soaked with political gasoline.”

Potential military action is part of larger US plan to protect Nigerian Christians, official says

The U.S. military is involved in planning by the Trump administration to stop the killings of Christians in Nigeria by Boko Haram militants and others, a U.S. State Department official said Thursday.

Jonathan Pratt, who leads the Bureau of African Affairs, told a congressional committee that “possible Department of War engagement” is part of a larger plan to prevent religious violence in the West African nation.

Pratt said the National Security Council has also discussed the matter. But he stressed that military action is part of a comprehensive approach that includes “primarily diplomatic” tools, such as economic assistance and policing programs.

Pratt faced questions from lawmakers who cited Trump’s warning on social media this month that the U.S. would go into Nigeria with ”guns-a-blazing” against Islamic militants.

White House says South African president was ‘running his mouth’ about US participation in G20

She was responding to comments from President Cyril Ramaphosa that the U.S. had “changed its mind” and said his comments were “not appreciated by the president or his team.”

Leavitt said the U.S. had not changed its stance on boycotting the G20 in South Africa this month. She said the U.S. is not participating in talks at the summit but is merely sending a diplomatic official to a handover ceremony at the end of the event which is meant to recognize that near year’s G20 will be hosted by the U.S. It’s scheduled to take place at Trump’s golf club in Doral, Florida.

White House suggests that Trump calling a reporter ‘piggy’ is evidence he’s ‘frank and honest’ with the media

Asked about Trump telling a female reporter, “Quiet, piggy” while answering questions aboard Air Force One last week, Leavitt responded that the president “is very frank and honest with everyone in this room.”

Speaking during her media briefing at the White House, Leavitt allowed that Trump sometimes “gets frustrated with reporters.”

But she insisted, “He also is the most transparent president in history.”

Leavitt said that his speaking to reporters nearly every day — as Trump has since taking office in January — is “a lot more respectful than” Democratic President Joe Biden, who took questions more infrequently.

She also said reporters “should appreciate the frankness and the openness that you get from President Trump.”

Leavitt praises Trump for inviting NYC mayor-elect Mamdani to White House

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said the invitation “speaks volumes” about Trump.

The president during Zohran Mamdani’s successful run to lead United States biggest city, however, repeatedly threatened to limit federal funding if voters elected the Democratic Socialist.

“I think it’s very telling, but I also think it speaks to the fact that President Trump is willing to meet with anyone, and talk to anyone, and to try to do what’s right on behalf of the American people,” Leavitt said.

Leavitt said Trump did not mean that lawmakers saying troops shouldn’t follow ‘illegal orders’ should die

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said that members of Congress who made a video saying military officials shouldn’t follow “illegal orders” shouldn’t be executed for sedition, despite Trump’s social media post saying that the video was “SEDITIOUS BEHAVIOR, punishable by DEATH.”

Asked if Trump meant that the Democratic lawmakers who are military veterans behind the video should be killed, Leavitt said, “No.”

Leavitt said that defying the military chain of command could create national security risks and lead to deaths.

“Every single order that is given to this United States military by this commander in chief and through this command chain of command, through the Secretary of war, is lawful,” she said.

White House press secretary hasn’t seen Trump use AI

Trump’s social media account has featured videos of him created by artificial intelligence and he’s banking on AI investments to grow the economy. But the president doesn’t appear to be personally using AI.

When asked at Thursday’s news briefing if Trump personally uses AI, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said, “I don’t think so.”

Leavitt added that she hasn’t “personally witnessed it.”

Trump recently talked up the economic benefits of AI bringing in foreign investment at the U.S.-Saudi Investment Forum. His account has posted AI videos of Trump playing soccer with Cristiano Ronaldo in the Oval Office, as well as Trump flying a jet plane and dropping what appeared to be feces on U.S. cities that contained people protesting him.

Appeals court halts release of hundreds of immigrants arrested in Chicago area

A federal appeal court has halted a Chicago judge’s order to release on bond hundreds of immigrants detained during an enforcement surge.

U.S. District Judge Jeffrey Cummings said last week that he would consider a list of more than 600 detainees after determining that the federal government violated a 2022 consent decree that outlines how U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement can make so-called warrantless arrests.

Without offering details, the federal government objected to dozens as apparent security risks while others had already been deported. That left roughly 400 people to be released as soon as Friday.

In pausing their release on Thursday, the appeals court said it would hear arguments on Dec. 2.

Detainees are being held at jails nationwide and would have been released on alternative forms of detention such as ankle monitoring after each paying a $1,500 bond.

Democratic leaders voice safety concerns after Trump social media posts

House Democratic leaders say they have contacted the House Sergeant at Arms and the U.S. Capitol Police to ensure the safety of lawmakers who were attacked on social media by Trump.

Trump had called for the lawmakers’ arrest and trial, adding in a separate post that it was “SEDITIOUS BEHAVIOR, punishable by DEATH.”

“We unequivocally condemn Donald Trump’s disgusting and dangerous death threats against Members of Congress and call on House Republicans to forcefully do the same,” said a joint statement from Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries, Democratic Whip Katherine Clark and Democratic Caucus Chair Pete Aguilar.

“Donald Trump must immediately delete these unhinged social media posts and recant his violent rhetoric before he gets someone killed,” the Democratic leaders wrote.

Feds move to drop charges against Chicago woman shot by Border Patrol agent

Federal prosecutors moved to dismiss the charges against Marimar Martinez, 30, and Anthony Ruiz, 21, marking a dramatic reversal in one of the most closely watched cases tied to the immigration crackdown in the Chicago area.

Prosecutors had accused Martinez and Ruiz of using their vehicles to strike and box in Border Patrol agent Charles Exum’s vehicle on Oct. 4 on city’s southwest side — a narrative refuted by the two’s lawyers. Exum then exited his car and opened fire at Martinez, who suffered seven gunshot wounds.

DHS has characterized people who have protested “Operation Midway Blitz ″ as violent rioters and vowed to prosecute them to the fullest extent of the law. But of the more than two dozen people arrested for impeding or assaulting federal officers or other protest-related offenses, none have gone to trial and charges have been dropped against at least nine of them.

Warner says Trump is undermining US spy agencies

The top ranking Democrat on the Senate Intelligence Committee said Trump’s administration is undermining America’s intelligence community, leaving the U.S. more vulnerable to terrorist attacks, cyberattacks and espionage.

Speaking Thursday on the Senate floor, Sen. Mark Warner of Virginia said that under Trump, the nation’s spy agencies have shed hundreds of jobs, rolled back cybersecurity defenses and shuttered departments focused on countering foreign disinformation. He noted that several spy agency veterans either departed or were fired by Trump, including the former head of the NSA.

China, Russia and other adversaries will look to capitalize on these changes amid escalating global tensions, Warner said.

“We are watching, in real time, an administration strip away the guardrails that have protected this country for generations,” Warner said.

Speaker Mike Johnson weighs in on Trump social media posts

House Speaker Mike Johnson said he did not interpret Trump’s social media posts about sedition as inciting violence against Democratic lawmakers.

“Somebody just showed me what the president posted on social media and he’s defining a crime,” Johnson said. “What I read was he was defining the crime of sedition. That is a factual statement. But obviously attorneys have to parse the language and determine all that.”

The Democratic lawmakers in a video called for service members to “refuse illegal orders” and “stand up for our laws.”

Johnson called it a “wildly inappropriate thing for so-called leaders of Congress to do, to encourage troops to disobey orders.”

Federal immigration crackdown ends in Charlotte, North Carolina, sheriff says

A federal immigration crackdown based in North Carolina’s largest city that authorities said led to hundreds of arrests is now over, a local law enforcement agency said Thursday.

A news release from the sheriff’s office in Mecklenburg County, which includes Charlotte, said that federal officials have confirmed with Sheriff Garry McFadden that the U.S. Customs and Border Protection operation known as “Charlotte’s Web,” has officially concluded. No border agent operations will occur on Thursday, the news release said.

A spokesperson for U.S. Customs and Border Protection didn’t immediately respond Thursday to an email seeking a response about the sheriff’s release.

▶ Read more about immigration enforcement surge

Senate Democratic leader calls Trump’s threats ‘deadly serious’

Sen. Chuck Schumer, a New York Democrat, is warning that Trump’s threats against Democratic lawmakers on social media could have deadly consequences.

“He is lighting a match in a country soaked with political gasoline,” Schumer said, adding that Trump’s execution threats could incite his followers to violence.

Schumer called on Republicans to denounce the president’s comments.

Trump and Republicans once more face a tough political fight over Obama-era health law

Trump is once more targeting former President Barack Obama’s signature health care law, picking a political fight before next year’s elections that is reminiscent of one he lost in his first term.

Back then, Trump and fellow Republicans tried but failed to dismantle the Affordable Care Act, a stinging defeat viewed as contributing to the party’s losses in 2018.

This time, Trump seems to be scaling back his ambition to repeal and replace the law. But he’s struggling to ease voters’ concerns over the high cost of living — combined with a looming deadline to extend expiring subsidies that help people pay for their “Obamacare” premiums — and it’s not clear how he plans to prevent history from repeating itself.

▶ Read more about Trump and health care

South African president says US now wants to reverse its boycott and join the G20 summit

The United States government has indicated that it’s had a “change of mind” and wants to participate at the Group of 20 summit in South Africa in a reverse of its boycott, the South African president said Thursday.

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa said the summit host country had received communication from the U.S. at “the 11th hour” and was now working on the logistics to accommodate the U.S.

Trump had announced that his administration would boycott the two-day meeting of rich and developing nations in Johannesburg that opens Saturday. Trump has said the U.S. was boycotting over his claims that Ramaphosa’s government is violently persecuting a white minority.

▶ Read more about the G20 summit in South Africa

Vice President JD Vance offers condolences to the Cheney family

Vance was asked about the late former vice president as he appeared on stage at a Breitbart event in Washington on Thursday.

“Obviously there’s some political disagreements there but he was a guy who served his country. We certainly wish his family all the best in this moment of grieving,” Vance said.

Mamdani says he wants to ‘make the case’ for New Yorkers during upcoming meeting with Trump

New York City Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani says he hopes to “share the facts about the affordability crisis in the city” during a long-awaited meeting with Trump this week.

Speaking to reporters Thursday, Mamdani acknowledged that he and Trump have differences but stressed that he’s willing to work with anyone to deliver on his central campaign theme of making the city a more affordable place to live.

“It behooves me to ensure that I leave no stone unturned in looking to make this city more affordable,” Mamdani said. “And this is a meeting where I look forward to speaking about the affordability agenda, public safety and economic security for each and every person who calls this city home.”

Trump has for months railed against Mamdani, incorrectly calling the incoming mayor a communist and lobbing threats to deport Mamdani and pull federal money from the city. Mamdani was born in Uganda but became a naturalized American citizen in 2018.

Mamdani is set to travel to Washington for a sit-down meeting with Trump in the Oval Office on Friday.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.