Serbia youth lead thousands on march for weekend rally marking canopy collapse last year, in photos

The Associated Press

November 2, 2025, 5:48 PM

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Thousands of mainly young people in Serbia embarked on a two-day march from Belgrade to the country’s north on Thursday, aiming to join a major rally this weekend that will mark the anniversary of a deadly train station disaster.

Protesters believe the victims died because government corruption led to sloppy renovation work at the station. They have been demanding accountability for the disaster, and an early parliamentary election that they hope will oust President Aleksandar Vucic’s populist government.

