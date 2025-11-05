Photos of the first general election since Trump’s return

Democrats won high-profile races in Virginia, New Jersey and New York City Tuesday as millions of voters cast ballots in…

Democrats won high-profile races in Virginia, New Jersey and New York City Tuesday as millions of voters cast ballots in U.S. state and local elections. Abigail Spanberger was elected Virginia governor, Mikie Sherrill won the New Jersey gubernatorial contest and Zohran Mamdani triumphed in the New York City mayor’s race.

This is a photo gallery curated by AP photo editors.

