Photos of the aftermath of devastating floods in remote Alaska Native villages

KWIGILLINGOK, Alaska (AP) — Uncertainty looms over the future of remote Alaska Native villages devastated by the remnants of Typhoon…

KWIGILLINGOK, Alaska (AP) — Uncertainty looms over the future of remote Alaska Native villages devastated by the remnants of Typhoon Halong last month. Some evacuees express doubts about ever returning to their traditional lifestyles, while other residents remain.

This is a photo gallery curated by AP photo editors.

___

The Associated Press’ climate and environmental coverage receives financial support from multiple private foundations. AP is solely responsible for all content. Find AP’s standards for working with philanthropies, a list of supporters and funded coverage areas at AP.org.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.