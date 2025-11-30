Kyrgyzstan holds snap parliamentary vote as opposition faces crackdown

The Central Asian republic of Kyrgyzstan on Sunday held a snap parliamentary election against the backdrop of arrests of opposition…

The vote is expected to cement the grip of President Sadyr Zhaparov, who has sought to suppress dissent in what was once Central Asia’s most democratic country.

Polls in Kyrgyzstan opened at 8 a.m. local time Sunday and closed 12 hours later, but some polling stations abroad will remain open until Monday morning. The results of the vote are to be finalized in the next two weeks, local media reported.

The vote is being held a year earlier than scheduled, a move officials have justified by arguing that the parliamentary elections would otherwise fall too close to the 2027 presidential elections.

There have also been sweeping changes to Kyrgyzstan’s electoral system, with 30 constituencies electing three lawmakers each. According to the Central Election Commission, 467 candidates are vying for the 90 seats in Kyrgyzstan’s one-chamber parliament, the Jogorku Kenesh. There’s also a gender quota system that requires at least one female lawmaker from each district.

Analysts say candidates loyal to Zhaparov are likely to succeed thanks to the rapidly growing economy over which the Kyrgyz leader presides, fueled in part by Kyrgyzstan’s role in circumventing sanctions against Russia.

Kyrgyzstan, one of the poorest countries to emerge from the former Soviet Union, is a member of Russia-dominated economic and security alliances, hosts a Russian air base and depends on Moscow’s economic support. It was formerly the site of a U.S. air base that was used in the war in Afghanistan.

But Zhaparov has also sought to cement his position by cracking down on potential rivals.

“The suppression of the opposition and independent media, the growing economy, and Russia’s support guarantee the current ruling elite’s hold on power,” Emil Juraev, an independent analyst in Bishkek, told The Associated Press. “There is virtually no opposition participating in the elections. The elections will be very predictable and, as some have already described, dull.”

‘There will be no coups’

In the week before the elections, Kyrgyz authorities launched a wave of arrests, searches, and interrogations against opposition figures and journalists, a move that has been described by critics as politically motivated.

Many of those targeted have been accused of calling for “mass unrest.” Kyrgyzstan’s Ministry of Internal Affairs has reported the arrest of at least 10 opposition figures.

“There will be no coups,” Zhaparov, who came to power in 2020 after his predecessor was ousted by a popular uprising sparked by a contentious parliamentary election, declared in his preelection address. “From now on, you will only see coups in your dreams.”

Some of those targeted are allies of former President Almazbek Atambayev, who ruled Kyrgyzstan from 2011 to 2017 and now lives in Spain. Atambayev’s son was detained, and his wife was summoned for questioning.

Media pressure

Journalists have also been under attack. In late October, a Kyrgyz court labeled three of the country’s major independent media outlets — Kloop, Temirov Live and AitAit Dese — as “extremist organizations,” the first such ruling in the country’s history.

The decision bans access to the outlets’ websites in Kyrgyzstan, as well as activity “under the direction or with the participation” of journalists Bolot Temirov and Rinat Tuhvatshin, who were at the helm of Temirov Live and Kloop, respectively.

This decision follows a new media law signed by Zhaparov in August, which requires all media outlets, including online platforms, to register with the authorities.

According to Human Rights Watch, “the Kyrgyz government has intimidated and silenced journalists, media outlets, human rights defenders and government critics. New laws curtail the rights of citizens to information.”

Although the U.S. State Department has classified an array of “significant human rights issues” in Kyrgyzstan, in November U.S. President Donald Trump hosted the leaders of five Central Asian countries, including Zhaparov, at the White House. During the summit, the leaders discussed access to the region’s rich mineral resources, where China and Russia are already actively pursuing their interests.

Kyrgyzstan’s economy is experiencing rapid growth, allowing the country’s president to contain popular discontent. Kyrgyzstan’s GDP has grown for the fourth consecutive year, rising by 10% from January to September this year, according to a report from the State Statistics Committee.

Analysts believe that the parliamentary elections in Kyrgyzstan are a rehearsal for the presidential election, already scheduled for January 2027, and that control over the new parliament will allow incumbent Zhaparov to prepare for the presidential campaign.

“When we talk about the president, we are, of course, talking about a unified power structure, the ruling elite of Kyrgyzstan. And for this group, parliament will not just be a majority; the entire parliament will support the president and his policies,” Juraev told the AP.

