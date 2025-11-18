Judge orders man accused of starting deadly LA wildfire jailed while awaiting trial

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The man accused of sparking the deadly wildfire that ripped through a Los Angeles neighborhood in…

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The man accused of sparking the deadly wildfire that ripped through a Los Angeles neighborhood in January must remain jailed while he awaits trial, a judge ruled Tuesday.

Federal officials have said Jonathan Rinderknecht, 29, started a small fire on New Year’s Day that smoldered underground before reigniting nearly a week later and roaring through coastal Pacific Palisades and Malibu, home to many of Los Angeles’ rich and famous. The fire, which left 12 dead in the hillside neighborhoods, was one of two blazes that broke out on Jan. 7, killing more than 30 people in all and destroying over 17,000 homes and buildings while burning for days in Los Angeles County.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Rozella A. Oliver denied his bond, saying he must be kept in custody due to his mental health and distress he caused his sister and her family. Rinderknecht’s father testified in support of his release, denying that his son had mental health issues.

Rinderknecht was arrested Oct. 7 in Florida, where he staying at his sister’s house. A judge ordered that he remain jailed after a prosecutor said he had traits of an arsonist and his family had worried about his declining mental state. Prosecutors also argued Rinderknecht was a flight risk because he had family in France and spoke French.

He was brought to Los Angeles about two weeks later and pleaded not guilty in court.

Rinderknecht’s sister offered him $10,000 to leave her house

Prosecutors mentioned two incidents during Rinderknecht’s time in Florida when his sister and her husband called 911 because they were concerned about his behavior.

“I’m afraid that when he’s triggered … he might actually use his gun,” his father told law enforcement in body camera footage.

One time, Rinderknecht got into an argument with his sister after finding out she had cancer, telling her that she should become vegan.

He also told her he would burn her house down.

Less than a week later, Rinderknecht had an argument with his father, who was visiting from France, and told him that he had purchased a gun. He said he bought it because his relationship with his sister’s husband was worsening and would use if attacked.

His sister told law enforcement that he was “sensitive and volatile” and they felt like they were “walking on eggshells” around him, especially with young children in the home, Assistant U.S. Attorney Laura Alexander said.

At one point he told his sister, “If I wanted to kill you guys I could’ve done that a long time ago,” his sister said in body camera footage. She called him angry, paranoid, and delusional.

Rinderknecht’s sister and her husband offered to pay for his move back to California and give him $10,000 if he left their home voluntarily, but he refused unless they gave him $25,000, Alexander said. His sister and her husband moved out instead.

“I don’t want to be in the house with my kids with him and a gun,” his sister said in body camera footage.

Despite these incidents, his father said Rinderknecht’s sister and her husband were willing to have him back in their Florida home, and put up $100,000 for his bond. His father said he and Rinderknecht’s mom were willing to move back from France and watch over him.

The family is “very supportive of him,” his father said. “They are … upset that Jonathan is being accused of things he hasn’t done.”

Rinderknecht was indicted on one charge of malicious destruction by means of a fire, one count of arson affecting property used in interstate commerce, and one count of timber set afire. If convicted, he would face up to 20 years in federal prison.

His trial is scheduled for April 21, 2026.

Attorney blames fire department for not putting out initial blaze

Federal officials called the Palisades blaze a “holdover fire” from the Jan. 1 fire that Rinderknecht is accused of starting, which was not fully extinguished by firefighters. LA’s interim fire chief said such fires linger in root systems and can reach depths of 15 to 20 feet (4.6 to 6.1 meters), making them undetectable by thermal imaging cameras.

Rinderknecht’s attorney Steve Haney has said that even if Rinderknecht was the cause of the initial smaller fire on New Year’s Day, there were several “intervening factors” in the week between that day and when the Palisades Fire ignited, mainly the Los Angeles Fire Department’s response to the fire.

Haney said after the bond hearing that he’s contemplated whether his client can get a fair trial in Southern California or whether it needs to be held elsewhere.

“Jonathan is being scapegoated for governmental failures,” Haney said. “There’s no way that the Palisades Fire should have ever happened. It happened because (the LAFD) didn’t do their job.”

According to text messages obtained by the Los Angeles Times, firefighters mopping up the initial fire were ordered to leave the area even though they complained the ground was still smoldering and rocks remained hot to the touch. Mayor Karen Bass’ new pick for fire chief, Jaime Moore, has promised to commission an outside investigation into the matter.

“We’re going to get those text messages,” Haney said.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.