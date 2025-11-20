Georgia police chief charged with using license plate readers to stalk and harass people

BRASELTON, Ga. (AP) — A police chief in suburban Atlanta has been arrested on charges that he used the city’s…

BRASELTON, Ga. (AP) — A police chief in suburban Atlanta has been arrested on charges that he used the city’s automated license plate recognition cameras to stalk and harass multiple people.

Michael Steffman, 49, had been the police chief since April in Braselton, about 45 miles (73 kilometers) northeast of Atlanta. He had worked as an officer in the fast-growing town of 17,000 since 2005.

He announced his resignation Wednesday, just before his arrest by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation became public. The GBI filed charges against Steffman of stalking, harassing communications, misuse of automated license plate recognition systems and violating his oath as a public officer.

Steffman was taken to the Jackson County jail and released on $13,000 bail. An agent for the GBI didn’t immediately respond to an email asking whether the agency knows of a lawyer representing Steffman.

Investigators said the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office asked GBI to open an inquiry months ago. They didn’t say how long the stalking had been going on or how many people were harassed.

“The town is disappointed by the circumstances and the charges and respect that the legal process will take its course,” Braselton Town Manager Jennifer Scott said in a statement. “At the same time, we appreciate that these matters require the former Chief’s full personal attention and appreciate his years of service.”

