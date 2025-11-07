Day of the Dead celebrations and more top photos this week from the Caribbean and Latin America

Oct. 31-Nov. 6, 2025 Families across the region gathered at cemeteries to honor their ancestors as part of the annual…

Oct. 31-Nov. 6, 2025

Families across the region gathered at cemeteries to honor their ancestors as part of the annual Day of the Dead celebrations. Prince William, the heir to the British throne, spent the week in Brazil to promote his Earthshot Prize, an initiative to find solutions to major environmental issues. And Bolivia’s former interim President Jeanine Áñez was freed from prison after the Supreme Court annulled her 10-year sentence.

This gallery was curated by photo editor Anita Baca, based in Mexico City.

