Chicago police respond to report of shots fired at federal agents amid immigration operations

Chicago police officers say they responded to a call of gunshots fired at federal agents during immigration enforcement operations.

People protesting the actions of federal immigration agents in Little Village clash with Chicago police officers Saturday, Nov. 8, 2025, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Erin Hooley)(AP/Erin Hooley) People protesting the actions of federal immigration agents in Little Village clash with Chicago police officers Saturday, Nov. 8, 2025, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Erin Hooley)(AP/Erin Hooley) Chicago police officers responded to a call of gunshots fired at federal agents Saturday amid immigration enforcement operations that drew residents to protest in the streets, the department said.

There were no reports of anyone being hit by gunfire, according to police, and the Department of Homeland Security said in a statement on the social platform X that the shots were fired by a man in a black Jeep who was targeting the agents.

The suspect and the vehicle have not been located, according to DHS.

Tensions are high as federal enforcement has grown increasingly aggressive some two months into an immigration operation in Chicago dubbed Operation Midway Blitz. Some residents have protested, at times following and confronting heavily armed agents.

A federal judge issued an extensive injunction this week restricting agents’ use of force after saying a top Border Patrol official repeatedly lied about threats posed by protesters.

Saturday’s Border Patrol operation in Little Village, a largely Mexican neighborhood, attracted protesters who blew whistles, honked car horns and yelled at agents to leave. Some confronted police officers they viewed as helping the federal agents.

One police vehicle had its taillight smashed and windshield damaged. DHS said some protesters threw a paint can and bricks at agents’ vehicles.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

