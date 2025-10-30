Thunder guard Nikola Topic diagnosed with testicular cancer and undergoing chemotherapy

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma City Thunder guard Nikola Topic has been diagnosed with testicular cancer and is undergoing chemotherapy.…

Sam Presti, the team’s general manager, announced the diagnosis on Thursday.

Topic had a testicular procedure earlier in the month. The Thunder said at the time he’d be out for at least four weeks.

Presti said doctors are “extremely positive” about the long-term outlook.

Thunder coach Mark Daigneault said Topic is in relatively good spirits. He said Topic has been working out throughout the process and he will continue to be around the team.

“He’s doing great given the circumstances, which is unsurprising,” Daigneault said. “Sam mentioned this today, but there’s no one at 20 years old more equipped with the maturity and discipline and toughness to handle a situation like this than he is.”

Topic was expected to be an important addition to a team that otherwise changed very little after winning the NBA title last season. A first-round pick in 2024, he missed the entire 2024-2025 season while recovering from a torn ACL. He played in summer league this year and started a preseason game against Charlotte, posting 10 points and seven assists in Oklahoma City’s 135-114 win.

Daigneault said the players are well-equipped to offer support.

“The instincts of our players and the authenticity of our players and the character of our players — that’s what they lean on in all unfamiliar situations, if it is unfamiliar to some of them,” Daigneault said. “And that’s why I’m so confident in the environment around Nikola as he goes through this, because our locker room is amazing in all situations, and they will rise to this just like he’ll rise to this.”

