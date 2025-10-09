Raja Jackson pleads not guilty in attack on ‘Syko Stu’ that was caught on livestream

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Raja Jackson, the son of former UFC champion Quinton “Rampage” Jackson, pleaded not guilty on Thursday…

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Raja Jackson, the son of former UFC champion Quinton “Rampage” Jackson, pleaded not guilty on Thursday to two criminal charges after he was seen on video attacking a pro wrestler in a fight that was supposed to be scripted.

A livestream showed Raja Jackson, 25, going after Stuart Smith, also known as “Syko Stu,” during an event on Aug. 23 at a wrestling academy in Los Angeles. Raja Jackson entered the ring in street clothes, slammed Smith to the floor and punched him repeatedly until he was unconscious.

He was eventually pulled off Smith by several other wrestlers and fled. He was arrested in September.

At his arraignment Thursday, Raja Jackson pleaded not guilty to one count of felony battery that caused serious bodily injury and one count of misdemeanor battery, said the LA County District Attorney’s Office. His next court date is Nov. 24.

Smith spent several days in intensive care before being released Aug. 31. He later detailed his injuries on Instagram, saying he had a “serious head injury” as well as trauma to both jaws, a laceration to his upper lip and the loss of several teeth.

Raja Jackson’s father condemned the attack on social media and suggested his son do jail time, community service and get treatment and therapy.

___

AP sports: https://apnews.com/sports

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.