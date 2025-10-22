Malicious prosecution lawsuit by Alec Baldwin in ‘Rust’ shooting moves to federal court

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A lawsuit by actor Alec Baldwin alleging malicious prosecution in the 2021 fatal shooting of…

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A lawsuit by actor Alec Baldwin alleging malicious prosecution in the 2021 fatal shooting of a cinematographer on the set of the Western movie “Rust” has been reinstated and moved to federal court by the defendants.

Baldwin initially filed the lawsuit in state court in January, claiming civil rights violations and seeking damages after a charge of involuntary manslaughter against the actor was dismissed at trial in 2024 on allegations that police and prosecutors withheld evidence from the defense.

A petition to move the malicious prosecution case to federal court was filed Monday by the defendants — special prosecutor Kari Morrissey and Santa Fe District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies, along with three investigators from the Santa Fe County sheriff’s office and the county board of commissioners.

The change of court venue raises the stakes in Baldwin’s yearslong conflict with New Mexico authorities. Here are some things to know.

Cinematographer’s death

Baldwin, the lead actor and co-producer for “Rust,” was pointing a gun at cinematographer Halyna Hutchins during a rehearsal on a movie set outside Santa Fe in October 2021 when the revolver went off, killing Hutchins and wounding director Joel Souza.

Baldwin has said he pulled back the hammer — but not the trigger — and the revolver fired.

Few people testified at Baldwin’s July trial before it was upended by revelations that ammunition was brought into the Santa Fe County sheriff’s office in March 2024 by a man who said it could be related to Hutchins’ killing.

Prosecutors said they deemed the ammo unrelated and unimportant, while Baldwin’s lawyers say investigators “buried” the evidence in a separate case file and filed a successful motion to dismiss. A judge threw out the charge against Baldwin and later refused a request from prosecutors to reconsider.

Multiple lawsuits

“Rust” movie weapons supervisor Hannah Gutierrez-Reed has fulfilled a 1.5 year prison sentence on an involuntary manslaughter conviction in Hutchins’ death in a jury trial. An appeal of the conviction to a higher court has been initiated.

“Rust” assistant director David Halls pleaded no contest to unsafe handling of a firearm and was sentenced to six months of probation.

A settlement agreement was reached in 2022 in a wrongful-death lawsuit against Baldwin and other “Rust” producers by Matthew Hutchins, widower of Halyna Hutchins, and their son.

But the parents and younger sister of Hutchins are still pursuing damages and compensation from Baldwin and “Rust” producers in New Mexico civil court. Those claims could result in a deposition by Baldwin under oath in November, according to recent court documents.

Baldwin’s tort claim

The allegations in Baldwin’s tort claim include defamation, with his attorneys saying that prosecutors and investigators targeted the actor and co-producer for professional or political gain.

Defendants say it is a matter for federal authorities to resolve under terms of the Constitution and other U.S. laws.

Baldwin’s lawsuit for damages initially lingered with little activity. It was dismissed in July, only to be reinstated in September at Baldwin’s request. Attorneys for Baldwin say they have approached state and county officials about the prospects for a settlement.

Prosecutors and an attorney for Baldwin did not immediately respond to requests Wednesday for comment.

