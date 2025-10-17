Landslides in Mexico, Uruguay euthanasia law and more top photos this week from Latin America

Oct. 10-16, 2025 Flooding and landslides over the past week cut off 300 towns in central and eastern Mexico and…

Oct. 10-16, 2025

Flooding and landslides over the past week cut off 300 towns in central and eastern Mexico and left dozens of people dead and missing.

Uruguay’s senate passed a law decriminalizing euthanasia, putting the South American nation among a handful of other countries where seriously ill patients can legally obtain help to end their lives.

Mexicans begin preparing for the upcoming Day of the Dead celebrations.

This gallery was curated by AP photojournalist Fernando Vergara in Bogota, Colombia.

