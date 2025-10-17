Live Radio
Home » National News » Landslides in Mexico, Uruguay…

Landslides in Mexico, Uruguay euthanasia law and more top photos this week from Latin America

The Associated Press

October 17, 2025, 12:23 AM

Oct. 10-16, 2025

Flooding and landslides over the past week cut off 300 towns in central and eastern Mexico and left dozens of people dead and missing.

Uruguay’s senate passed a law decriminalizing euthanasia, putting the South American nation among a handful of other countries where seriously ill patients can legally obtain help to end their lives.

Mexicans begin preparing for the upcoming Day of the Dead celebrations.

This gallery was curated by AP photojournalist Fernando Vergara in Bogota, Colombia.

___

Follow AP visual journalism:

AP photography: https://apnews.com/photography

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up