‘Freedom’: Why 40 people marched from Philadelphia to the Capitol

Some 40 people spent the last 14 days on foot carrying a giant copy of the U.S. Constitution from Philadelphia to the nation's capital.

The 160-mile pilgrimage ended Friday with a crowd cheering as the “We Are America” marchers made their way to the stage in the shadows of the U.S. Capitol.

Among the speakers at a rally held by the group were Maryland Sen. Chris Van Hollen, Texas U.S. Rep. Al Green, retired U.S. Capitol Police officer Harry Dunn, and march organizer Maggie Bohara, the stay-at-home mother who said her two children motivated her to organize the event.

“The goal was to connect a community of people that have similar beliefs and values of opportunity for all and diversity, kindness, and empathy,” Bohara said.

People traveled from all over the country to take part in the march, including Diane Shaw-Cummins from Minnesota.

“I’m 80 years old,” Shaw-Cummins said. “I feel energized.”

Shaw-Cummins, who was invited to march by her 61-year-old son, said she has loved meeting all the other walkers on the two-week journey and the volunteers who helped make the event possible.

“I want for the people of America to have what I had growing up: Freedom, freedom, freedom,” she said.

