Zendaya sparks engagement speculation at Golden Globes with a sparkling ring

Zendaya is generating engagement speculation after wearing a massive diamond on her left ring finger during the Golden Globes.

82nd Golden Globes - Arrivals Zendaya arrives at the 82nd Golden Globes on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2025, at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP APTOPIX 82nd Golden Globes Zendaya arrives at the 82nd Golden Globes on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2025, at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP 82nd Golden Globes - Arrivals Zendaya arrives at the 82nd Golden Globes on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2025, at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP 82nd Golden Globes - Arrivals Zendaya arrives at the 82nd Golden Globes on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2025, at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP 82nd Golden Globes - Arrivals Zendaya arrives at the 82nd Golden Globes on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2025, at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP ( 1 /5) Share This Gallery: Share This:

share on facebook

share on X

share on threads

share on linkedin

share on email

print

NEW YORK (AP) — Zendaya is generating engagement speculation after wearing a massive diamond on her left ring finger during the Golden Globes.

Representatives for Zendaya and her longtime partner, Tom Holland, did not return requests for comment from The Associated Press on Monday, a day after the 28-year-old Emmy Award-winner attended the telecast at the Beverly Hilton.

People magazine said the pair is engaged, citing “a family source.” Another source told the magazine that Holland shared the news with friends around New Year’s Eve. TMZ was the first to report the engagement, citing “sources close to the couple.”

Zendaya, the breakout star from “Euphoria” and “Challengers” who showed up on the red carpet in a Louis Vuitton gown, has long been linked to Holland since they played love interests in 2017’s “Spider-Man: Homecoming.” Holland wasn’t at Sunday’s Globes.

A reporter for the Los Angeles Times seemed to confirm something was up when she held up her engagement ring and pointed to it, and Zendaya responded by showing her own left-hand bling. The reporter then asked if the actor was engaged and “she kept showing her ring, smiled coyly and shrugged her shoulders mysteriously.”

Another clue was that Bulgari — for which the “Dune” star is an ambassador — provided Zendaya’s carpet jewelry — a necklace, right-hand ring and earrings — but a press release didn’t mention the ring on her left ring finger.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.