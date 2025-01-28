Police accuse Michigan mom of setting house fire that killed daughter

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — A western Michigan woman is accused of setting a house fire that killed her 12-year-old…

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — A western Michigan woman is accused of setting a house fire that killed her 12-year-old daughter who was trapped in a bedroom.

“This is a shockingly cruel, unimaginable crime committed by a mom against her three kids,” Grand Rapids Police Chief Eric Winstrom said.

Shamiya Stewart died Monday night, two days after the fire in Grand Rapids. Two other children, ages 7 and 10, survived.

Winstrom said the 46-year-old mother removed seven smoke detectors from the house and poured lighter fluid before setting the fire. She was outside when police arrived.

Screams from inside the house “will live on in our heads for the rest of our lives,” Fire Chief Brad Brown said Monday.

Roconda Singleton appeared in court Tuesday on arson and child abuse charges. She doesn’t have a lawyer yet, and a not guilty plea was entered by a judge. Additional charges are likely.

Police said in a court filing that Singleton admitted her role in the fire. Prosecutor Chris Becker said her mental health probably contributed to the tragedy. Court records show she was placed in an area treatment center in 2024.

“It’s hard. It’s hard for me,” Shamiya’s father, Lyn Stewart, told reporters. “Just keep the family in prayer, please. That’s all I can say.”

