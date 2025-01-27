John Dickerson and Maurice DuBois take over anchor desk on ‘CBS Evening News’

John Dickerson and Maurice Dubois will be the latest to anchor the "CBS Evening News" after Norah O'Donnell's exit.

toggle audio on and off change volume download audio

The new 'CBS Evening News' co-anchors spoke to WTOP about their goals for the newscast and their new partnership

Cronkite, Rather, Schieffer and O’Donnell are some of the names most closely identified to the anchor chair at “CBS Evening News.”

Starting Monday, John Dickerson the son of CBS News’ first female correspondent, and Maurice Dubois, the son of Caribbean immigrants, will be the latest to anchor the Tiffany Network’s flagship newscast that dates back to the beginning of television.

The co-anchors spoke to WTOP about their goals for the newscast and their new partnership.

“John and I, we had dinner, two to three minutes into the conversation, I knew I liked this guy,” Maurice DuBois said. “That was like two or three months ago.”

Dickerson joked, saying perhaps they should have had to go on a four-day backpacking tour as a way to get to know each other, and said that first dinner had a lot of laughter.

“Even though we come from two different places, we tend to see things really in a similar way,” Dickerson said.

Both men are fathers and have two sons, which DuBois said helps with the laughter.

“If you are a dad and you don’t have a sense of humor, you’re in a world of trouble,” DuBois said. “You’ve got to be able to be flexible, nimble and adaptable when you have sons.”

When asked what viewers can expect from their version of the “CBS Evening News,” Dickerson pointed at a sign on the wall of his office that read, “WHY?”

“That’s the central question at the heart of what we do. Why are we telling you this story? Why does it matter to you? Why is it important? Why is what’s happening, happening?” Dickerson said.

They plan to deliver it through the use of their correspondence, their curiosity and their exchanges with each other.

With everything going on in the world, DuBois acknowledged it can feel like a scary place.

“Our aim is to put all that stuff into context, to let you know at home that, hey, this is what it really means, and it’s going to be all right at the end of the day,” DuBois said.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2025 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.