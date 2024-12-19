Drone drama spikes as police across DC region investigate aerial sightings

The drama over drones that began in New Jersey has led to thousands of sightings nationwide, including hundreds in Maryland, Virginia and D.C.

In Virginia, the Virginia Fusion Center, located within the Homeland Security Division of the Virginia State Police, said it has received more than 150 tips regarding drone activity in the Commonwealth.

In a statement, Virginia State Police encouraged anyone who witnesses a drone flying over critical infrastructure, such as energy installations or military sites, to contact the Virginia Fusion Center.

Reports of suspicious drones in Maryland also continue to come in, prompting Montgomery County police to remind residents of its drone program, which includes several drones that respond to 911 calls.

Those drones are in operation in the Downtown Silver Spring and Wheaton-Glenmont area, and further north in Gaithersburg.

Due to the 15-mile-radius restricted flight zone that starts in D.C., Montgomery County police said few drone flights should be detected in that area. However, helicopters could be spotted.

Since it is a federal crime to shoot down any aerial vehicles, the public is being urged to only report the sightings to authorities.

The FBI, Department of Homeland Security and Federal Aviation Administration recently said many of the reported sightings were legal drones, planes, helicopters and even stars.

While not connecting the two, it appears people using laser pointers on aircraft has recently spiked in New Jersey.

The FAA on X said it has seen a 300% increase in pilots reporting someone shining a laser in a plane’s cockpit. If caught, the act could result in federal charges.

Since November, there have been at least 16 laser incidents reported in the skies over D.C., and 27 laser incidents reported in Virginia, according to the FAA.

