AP Week in Pictures

Dec. 6 -12, 2024 Syrian government falls in a stunning end to the 50-year rule of the Assad family. Notre…

Dec. 6 -12, 2024

Syrian government falls in a stunning end to the 50-year rule of the Assad family.

Notre Dame Cathedral hosts first Mass since 2019 fire.

Wind-driven California blaze, dubbed the Franklin Fire, prompted evacuations as it burned near Malibu.

President-elect Donald Trump is named Time’s Person of the Year.

Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour ends in Vancouver, shattering own record, grossing an estimated 2.2 billion dollars.

This photo gallery, curated by photo editor Anita Baca and Assistant Director of Global Photo Production Courtney Dittmar, highlights some of the most compelling images from around the world made or published by The Associated Press in the past week.

