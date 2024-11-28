AP Week in Pictures

Nov. 22-28, 2024 Israel and Lebanon’s Hezbollah start a ceasefire after nearly 14 months of fighting. A volcano in southwestern…

Nov. 22-28, 2024

Israel and Lebanon’s Hezbollah start a ceasefire after nearly 14 months of fighting.

A volcano in southwestern Iceland that roared back to life after eight centuries of silence has erupted for the seventh time since December.

Left-wing opposition candidate Yamandú Orsi wins a tight presidential run-off election in Uruguay and a Romanian court orders a recount of the 1st round of the presidential vote, won by a far-right outsider.

Countries across the region marked International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women with performances and demonstrations.

Despite the rain, millions turned out to enjoy the annual Macy’s Day Parade in New York City, and dozens of Helen Ropers, resplendent in colorful kaftans, red curly wigs and bejeweled sunglasses marched in the annual Pasadena Doo Dah Parade.

As fast fashion’s waste pollutes Africa’s environment, designers in Ghana are finding a solution.

This photo gallery, curated by AP photo editor Anita Baca, highlights some of the most compelling images from around the world made or published by The Associated Press in the past week.

___

Follow AP visual journalism:

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

AP Images on X: https://x.com/AP_Images

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.