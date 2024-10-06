Minnesota man arrested after allegedly threatening to ‘shoot up’ synagogue

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A Minnesota man was arrested after allegedly threatening to “shoot up” a Minneapolis synagogue, officials announced on…

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A Minnesota man was arrested after allegedly threatening to “shoot up” a Minneapolis synagogue, officials announced on Saturday.

Staff at Temple Israel reported to the Minneapolis Police Department on Sept. 11 that they had received several phone calls from a person threatening to “shoot up” the synagogue. Then on Thursday, a special police detail assigned provide extra patrols around Temple Israel ahead of the Jewish new year and the one-year anniversary of the Oct. 7 Hamas attack on Israel were notified of a man outside with a firearm. He fled the area, but officers arrested a 21-year-old man the next day.

“Everyone in Minneapolis has the right to feel safe in their communities, and we will ensure our Jewish neighbors are protected as they celebrate the holy days,” Minneapolis Police Chief Brian Chief O’Hara said at a news conference. “We take all threats made against our religious institutions seriously, and will continue to hold the individuals accountable who threaten any of our city’s houses of worship.”

O’Hara said officers learned the man had used a phone app to mask his voice as he made repeated threats against the synagogue.

Officers did not recover a gun.

The man was arrested for making “terroristic threats” and charges will be referred to the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office. O’Hara said officers had not found evidence the threat was motivated by antisemitism, but he said the timing of the threats was concerning.

“Since the Oct. 7 terrorist attacks, the worst terrorist attack on our Jewish community since the Holocaust, our police officers have been present where a whole lot of hateful rhetoric has been said against our residents, against members of our community, simply because they are Jewish,” O’Hara said.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.