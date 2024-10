AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Judge issues 11th-hour delay in execution of Texas man who would be 1st in US put…

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Judge issues 11th-hour delay in execution of Texas man who would be 1st in US put to death in shaken baby syndrome case.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.