Ahead of hurricane strike, Floridians should have a plan, a supply kit and heed evacuation advice

Having a plan and an emergency kit before Hurricane Milton strikes is paramount and, for many Floridians, heeding warnings to…

Having a plan and an emergency kit before Hurricane Milton strikes is paramount and, for many Floridians, heeding warnings to evacuate could be a life-saving decision, emergency officials say.

Florida’s emergency management director, Kevin Guthrie, motioned to the ceiling at a Monday briefing as Category 5 Hurricane Milton churned towards the state’s Gulf coast. The ceiling was just over 10 feet (3 meters) high, and Guthrie used to it to illustrate how forecasts call for Milton to bring a storm surge higher than that — up to 12 feet (3.7 meters) along a large stretch of Florida’s west coast.

“If they have called an evacuation order, I beg you, I implore you to evacuate,” he said.

People should do three key things: make a plan, have an emergency kit and stay informed, according to Jaime Hernandez, the emergency management director in Hollywood, Florida.

How do I make sure I’m prepared?

An emergency plan should take into account changing forecasts, authorities said.

“You don’t know what the impacts are going to be,” Hernandez said. “You don’t know what the infrastructure disruptions are going to look like.”

Preparing for a hurricane includes getting supplies in advance, including nonperishable foods and water in case power is lost and supplies are low in the community.

Preparedness also includes ensuring all medical items and medications are ready in case people are unable to leave their homes. In this case, it’s important to consult a doctor about what to have ready in your home.

Hernandez directed people to look at checklists provided by local or state emergency management departments to ensure they are prepared. One such checklist can be found at the Florida Division of Emergency Management’s website.

What are some emergency kit necessities?

Emergency managers advise residents to have at least seven days of supplies, including food, water, medications, batteries and other essentials.

The rule of thumb is to have 1 gallon (3.8 liters) of water per day per person for about seven days, Hernandez said.

In addition, supplies on hand should include nonperishable foods, flashlights, batteries, medications and medical items, sunscreen, mosquito repellent and portable power banks. It’s also a good idea to have cash on hand since ATMs may not be working.

Also, keep documents such as birth certificates, Social Security cards and other important papers in a go-bag in case you have to leave your home quickly, Hernandez said.

Never leave your pets behind

Emergency managers also urge pet owners to include items for their animals in any emergency kit. These should include paperwork from the veterinarian, medications, collars with ID tags, sturdy leashes and toys and comfort items.

One piece of advice from the Florida Division of Emergency Management: “Never leave your pets behind.”

What to know about homes

Residents should know how to turn off water, gas and electricity at the main switches and values, Florida emergency officials advise. They add that it’s good to keep any tools needed near the gas and water shut-off valves.

What to know about vehicles

It’s always wise to fill up all of your vehicles in case evacuations are ordered.

Hernandez said it’s also important to think ahead if you have an electric car by parking it in an elevated location or away from the storm area until it is over, since he said electric cars could struggle with flooding and storm surges.

About 20 electric vehicles caught fire after exposure to saltwater from Hurricane Ian. Florida’s Hillsborough County has a website including guidance for electric vehicle owners, which encourage residents to park the vehicle about 50 feet (15 meters) away from any structure or vehicle due to fire risk.

Who should evacuate?

Check Florida’s Division of Emergency Management for a current list of which counties are under evacuation orders, and whether they are mandatory or voluntary.

To learn what evacuation zone you live in, go to Florida’s “Know Your Zone website, www.floridadisaster.org/knowyourzone

People who live in low-lying or flood-prone areas should plan on evacuating prior to the storm’s arrival. Sometimes officials advise just heading a few miles inland to stay with friends or family or in a hotel or shelter. In any case, officials advise residents listen to their local emergency management officials, who will have the most updated information about evacuation zones.

Evacuation orders may come before a hurricane, and officials will inform residents if they live in an evacuation zone. These orders can come days or hours before a storm.

Threats from Hurricane Milton include storm surge, high winds, inland flooding and tornadoes.

Where can I find preparation guides?

Visit your local or state emergency management office’s website for guides on disaster planning.

Florida residents can also find this information at the state’s Division of Emergency Management.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.