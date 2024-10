MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — 3 ex-Memphis officers convicted of witness tampering in Tyre Nichols’ beating, 1 guilty of civil rights…

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — 3 ex-Memphis officers convicted of witness tampering in Tyre Nichols’ beating, 1 guilty of civil rights violations.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.