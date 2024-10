CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — 23XI Racing, co-owned by Michael Jordan, and Front Row Motorsports file federal antitrust lawsuit against NASCAR.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — 23XI Racing, co-owned by Michael Jordan, and Front Row Motorsports file federal antitrust lawsuit against NASCAR.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.