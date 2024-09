MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Supreme Court says Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s name will remain on swing state’s ballot (REMOVES…

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Supreme Court says Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s name will remain on swing state’s ballot (REMOVES extraneous word).

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.