SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The San Francisco Giants have hired ex-catcher Buster Posey as President of Baseball Operations and fired…

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The San Francisco Giants have hired ex-catcher Buster Posey as President of Baseball Operations and fired Farhan Zaidi.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.