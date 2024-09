SAN DIEGO (AP) — The Chicago White Sox have tied the post-1900 MLB record of 120 losses by the 1962…

SAN DIEGO (AP) — The Chicago White Sox have tied the post-1900 MLB record of 120 losses by the 1962 expansion New York Mets.

