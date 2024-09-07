Dallas police officer who was fatally shot remembered as ‘hero’ during funeral service

Dallas police officer Darron Burks, who was fatally shot in what the police chief called an execution, was remembered Saturday…

Dallas police officer Darron Burks, who was fatally shot in what the police chief called an execution, was remembered Saturday as a hero during a funeral service in Dallas.

“A hero who made the ultimate sacrifice … the grief is overwhelming,” said Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia during the nearly two-hour-long service that was often marked by applause for Burks’ mother, Cherie Jeffery, and laughter at memories of Burks.

“He loved me every day, he didn’t wait until my birthday” or various holidays, Jeffery said as she stood next to a portrait of Burks in his uniform, adding that her son texted her daily. “Darron loved everybody.”

Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson said Burks was “tragically taken, targeted” because he was a police officer.

Burks was “a hero … with a spirit of service and selflessness,” Johnson said.

Bagpipes played and mourners streamed past his open coffin that was draped with a U.S. flag and uniformed police officers at either end until the casket was closed for the service.

Burks, 46, was sitting in his patrol car Aug. 29 when he was fatally shot by 30-year-old Corey Cobb-Bey, who spoke briefly with Burks and recorded the encounter before pulling out a handgun and shooting Burks, according to police.

“I know the word ambush has been thrown around … that’s not what happened here,” Garcia said following the shooting. “Officer Burks was executed.”

Cobb-Bey shot and wounded two other officers as they arrived, then fled the scene and was pursued by police to Lewisville, Texas, about 25 miles (40 kilometers) northwest of Dallas, police said.

When Cobb-Bey’s vehicle came to a stop on Interstate 35, he exited with a shotgun in his hand and pointed it at officers. Six officers opened fire, killing Cobb-Bey who was struck multiple times, police said.

Burks joined the police force in December after graduating from the police academy. He previously spent 17 years as a high school math teacher.

Gov. Greg Abbott, at the request of Johnson, said state of Texas and United States flags could be lowered to half-staff on Saturday to honor Burks.

“The First Lady and I extend prayers of comfort for the Burks family during their time of grief, and we urge all Texans to remember and honor Officer Burks’ service as a dedicated and trusted law enforcement officer,” Abbott said in a letter to Johnson.

