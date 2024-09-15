Minnesota motorist kills 16-year-old by driving into a crowd

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A Minnesota woman who was involved in a sidewalk brawl in downtown Minneapolis jumped in an SUV…

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A Minnesota woman who was involved in a sidewalk brawl in downtown Minneapolis jumped in an SUV and drove through the crowd, killing a 16-year-old girl and injuring five other people.

Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara said the 22-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of murder shortly after the events early Saturday. He said there is “no question” that the motorist intended to drive through the crowd. It wasn’t immediately clear if alcohol played any role, police said.

“The video of this is absolutely horrific. There aren’t words to describe how tragic and senseless it is to lose a 16-year-old female over something like this,” O’Hara said. “However, we are thankful because it’s clear we could have had more fatalities and more people injured.”

The 16-year-old girl was taken to a hospital where she died. Police said a 29-year-old woman sustained life-threatening injuries, and two 14-year-old girls and two men, ages 24 and 28, were treated for minor injuries.

Witnesses followed the woman as she drove away at the same time the hit-and-run was reported to police at 12:23 a.m. Saturday. Officers from several departments pulled her over and she was arrested.

Court records show the woman has past convictions for driving on a suspended license last year and for assaulting her 14-year-old sister in 2022. It wasn’t immediately clear if her license is still suspended.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.