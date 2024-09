CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Last text from the submersible that imploded en route to the Titanic was ‘all good here,’…

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Last text from the submersible that imploded en route to the Titanic was ‘all good here,’ Coast Guard hearing reveals.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.