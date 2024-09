LONDON, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear says a shooting has occurred on Interstate 75 in a rural area…

Listen now to WTOP News

LONDON, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear says a shooting has occurred on Interstate 75 in a rural area south of Lexington.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.