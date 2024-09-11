Is your house ready for the next big storm? WTOP talks to an expert for National Emergency Preparedness Month

Is your house ready for the next big storm that may hit the D.C. area? WTOP talked with an expert for tips on simple ways to prepare for emergencies.

Is your house ready for the next big storm that may hit the D.C. area? September is National Emergency Preparedness Month, and WTOP talked with an expert for tips on simple ways to prepare for emergencies.

If there’s a lot of rain in the forecast, you have to think about whether your home is at an increased risk for flooding.

“If you’re less than 10 feet above the bottom of a creek, you should be thinking about the risk of flash flooding,” said Aris Papadopoulos, founder of the nonprofit Resilience Action Fund and a 9/11 World Trade Center survivor.

He said that the month is important, as it helps remind homeowners they should be ready for whatever comes their way.

“If you’re planning to do any improvements, now is the time to think about your priorities,” Papadopoulos said.

One of the most important things you need to think about is right above your head.

“The roof is probably one of the most vulnerable parts of the house, because if the roof gets damaged, all sorts of other damages cascade from there to the rest of the house. And if your roof is over 15 years old, you need to be planning to replace that roof,” he said.

Papadopoulos said that when it comes to removing the risk of fires, make sure you clear trees, debris and other potential flammable items from your property.

“Create what they call a ‘defensive space,’ 5 feet around the house, so that you know if a fire starts at a distance, the house won’t catch on fire that easily,” he said.

For flood protection, the Resilience Action Fund said there are various door and property barrier/dam products that go beyond the traditional “filling-and-piling the sandbags.” To limit wall water damage, the group said there are sealants and coatings that can “dry-proof” walls. All these work best in 1 to 2-feet water situations.

Overall, he said the theme of the month should be a good reminder to all homeowners: “This is a good month to do an annual checkup for your house. … So let’s make a checklist and say, ‘OK, what needs to be fixed in this house? What if a storm comes by? What if the neighbors, the neighborhood, catches on fire?”

