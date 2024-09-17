Election 2024 Latest: Trump and Harris resume campaigning after apparent assassination attempt

The presidential campaign is moving forward after a second apparent attempt on Donald Trump ’s life over the weekend. Trump…

The presidential campaign is moving forward after a second apparent attempt on Donald Trump ’s life over the weekend. Trump was heading to Michigan on Tuesday for a town hall while Vice President Kamala Harris answered questions at a forum for Black journalists in Pennsylvania.

Meanwhile, authorities are investigating the apparent assassination attempt in Florida. Trump was safe after the incident in Florida and praised the Secret Service for protecting him but didn’t shy away from blaming his opponents. The Republican nominee claimed without evidence that President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris ‘ comment that he is a threat to democracy had inspired the attempt on Sunday.

The man suspected in the incident, Ryan Wesley Routh, camped outside the golf course in West Palm Beach with food and a rifle for nearly 12 hours, according to court documents filed Monday. Additional and more serious charges are possible as the investigation continues and prosecutors seek an indictment from a grand jury.

Here is the Latest:

Trump slated to meet with Indian Prime Minister

Donald Trump says he’s meeting next week with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Modi is scheduled to be in the United States next week for the Quad Summit in Delaware in addition to events in New York, according to Indian media reports. There was no meeting with Trump previously reported.

Trump referenced his meeting with Modi for the first time while speaking at an unrelated event in Michigan.

Indian officials did not immediately confirm the meeting when asked.

Heavy security presence as Trump takes stage at town hall in Michigan

FLINT, Mich. — There was a heavy security presence around the Dort Financial Center in Flint, where thousands of people gathered for Trump’s 7 p.m. town hall.

Police closed the roads immediately adjacent to the venue. A law enforcement drone hovered over the building to monitor the crowd. And teams of TSA agents and Secret Service ushered the crowd through metal detectors and checked bags before they were allowed inside.

There was an electric atmosphere inside the standing-room-only sports arena where thousands of Trump supporters greeted the former president with a deafening roar when he took the stage.

The overflowing crowd interrupted Trump’s discussion with Sanders with chants of “God bless Trump!” And “Fight, Fight, Fight” at various times.

“A lot of love in this room,” Trump remarked.

One audience member, Dan Curry, 44, of Saginaw, Michigan, said that Sunday’s second assassination attempt had a significant impact on the election.

“It energizes his base. How could it not? They’re trying to kill our guy,” he said.

Carter’s grandson: Harris’ campaign has energized the 39th president ahead of his 100th birthday

ATLANTA — Jimmy Carter’s grandson says the 2024 presidential campaign has energized the former president ahead of his 100th birthday on Oct. 1.

Jason Carter told The Associated Press that Jimmy Carter, 99 years old and 19 months into home hospice care, has been especially appreciative of President Joe Biden’s decision to end his reelection bid and now to watch Harris in line to become the first woman elected to the nation’s highest office.

“You know, my grandfather and the Carter Center have observed more than 100 elections in 40 other countries,” said Jason Carter, speaking Tuesday ahead of a musical gala at Atlanta’s Fox Theatre to honor his grandfather. “So he knows how rare it is for somebody who’s a sitting president to give up power in any context.”

The younger Carter, a Democrat like his grandfather, added that when “Kamala came onto the scene it really galvanized the party, and it really energized him as well. … It’s been great to seem engaging more with the world and with the campaign.”

Biden, 81, was a young Delaware senator and became the first U.S. senator to endorse Carter’s 1976 presidential campaign. Jason Carter said the former president “is not taking calls or visits from anyone but family at this point,” but said Harris has reached out to the Carter family several times since former first lady Rosalynn Carter died last November.

Jason Carter said his grandfather is excited to vote for Harris and “turn the page on Donald Trump.”

Vance continues to promote false claims about Springfield’s Haitian immigrants

Republican vice presidential nominee JD Vance said Tuesday he would like to visit Springfield, Ohio, and talk with residents there but it wouldn’t be in their best interests to do that now.

“Is it in the best interest of Springfield for me to show up with a 40-person Secret Service detail right now?” Vance said. “Maybe not. So we’re going to do what’s in the best interest of the citizens of Springfield.”

The Ohio senator has continued to promote false claims that Haitian immigrants in Springfield are abducting and eating pets as he tries to draw attention to Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris’ immigration policies. Officials have said there have been no credible or detailed reports about the claims.

“I haven’t made up anything,” Vance said. “I just listened to people who were telling me things. … I’m just telling you what my own constituents are telling me.”

Vance wants everyone (but mostly Democrats) to tone it down

Ohio Sen. JD Vance said at a rally Tuesday that he was at home playing video games with his 7-year-old son on Sunday when he got a call from Donald Trump telling him that someone had tried to assassinate him.

Vance, the former president’s running mate, said at a rally in the western Wisconsin city of Eau Claire that Trump told him, “They just tried to shoot me again.”

Vance said at first he didn’t know if Trump was unharmed or calling him from the hospital. And while Vance echoed the call to lower the rhetoric, he also laid more blame on Democrats.

“You hear the Democrats talk about both sides need to tamp down the political rhetoric, but it ignores one big problem,” Vance said. “And that problem is in the past two months, two separate people have tried to take Donald Trump’s life. Yes, we need to tone down the political rhetoric, but that especially applies to the Democrats.”

Trump has in recent weeks regularly called Democratic nominee Kamala Harris a “communist” and a “fascist” — ideologies at the opposite ends of the left-right political spectrum. He’s also said Harris and Democrats are threats to democracy.

The visit marked Vance’s second campaign stop in the western Wisconsin city of Eau Claire, which is located about 90 miles east of Minneapolis. Trump won Wisconsin in 2016 but lost it in 2020. He didn’t carry Eau Claire County either time.

Election officials prepare for threats with panic buttons, bulletproof glass

The election director in Cobb County, an Atlanta suburb where votes will be fiercely contested in this year’s presidential race, recently organized a five-hour training session. The focus wasn’t solely on the nuts and bolts of running this year’s election. Instead, it brought together election staff and law enforcement to strategize on how to keep workers safe and the process of voting and ballot-counting secure.

Across the country, local election directors are beefing up their security in advance of Election Day on Nov. 5 to keep their workers and polling places safe while also ensuring that ballots and voting procedures won’t be tampered with. Their concern isn’t just theoretical. Election offices and those who run them have been targets of harassment and even death threats since the 2020 presidential election, primarily by people acting on former President Donald Trump’s lies that the election was stolen from him through widespread fraud or rigged voting machines.

The focus on security comes as threats of political violence have been on the rise. Trump was the target of a potential assassination attempt over the weekend, just nine weeks after another threat on his life. Federal agents last year fatally shot a Trump supporter who threatened to assassinate President Joe Biden, and the husband of former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was severely injured in a hammer attack by a man promoting right-wing conspiracy theories.

FBI agents spotted at Routh’s Hawaii home

FBI agents were at the Kaaawa, Hawaii, home of Ryan Routh on Tuesday morning. FBI Honolulu office spokeswoman Sarah Rice said they were carrying out “court-authorized law enforcement activity.“

She said the court documents authorizing the activity were sealed.

Trump campaign criticizes Harris’ remarks at NABJ

Janiyah Thomas, Black media director for the Trump campaign, said Harris’ remarks to the National Association of Black Journalists on Tuesday reveal her record of failures for Black Americans.

“She told the NABJ that after three and half years of her failed policies, grocery prices are too high and the American Dream is unattainable for young Americans,” Thomas said. “We can’t afford four more years of Kamala Harris. It’s time to put President Trump back in the White House and restore economic prosperity.”

US Sen. Rick Scott calls for more resources for Trump’s security detail

U.S. Sen. Rick Scott of Florida joined multiple Republican senators in calling for additional resources for Trump’s security detail after an apparent second assassination attempt against the former president in West Palm Beach on Sunday.

In the letter, Scott and seven other Republicans are requesting that acting Secret Service Director Ronald Rowe give Trump the same level of protection as a sitting president. Scott criticized the Secret Service in a statement, saying the agency “has failed to address the security failures” after an attempt on Trump’s life at a Pennsylvania rally in July.

Harris stops by voter registration training at Philadelphia community college

After the NABJ interview on Tuesday, Harris dropped in on a voter registration training for students that her campaign hosted at the Community College of Philadelphia.

She thanked the student leaders for helping her campaign and acknowledged that they could be spending their time on other things.

“Don’t put aside your studies. Shower from time to time. Eat vegetables,” the vice president said.

Tuesday is National Voter Registration Day and Harris’ campaign has launched a week of events to encourage students and young people to sign up to vote.

Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell endorse Harris

Brother-and-sister musical stars Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell endorsed Kamala Harris and Tim Walz on Tuesday, releasing a video on social media calling on people to register to vote and cast early ballots.

“We are voting for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz, because they are fighting to protect our reproductive freedom, our planet, and our democracy,” Eilish said.

“We can’t let extremists control our lives, our freedoms and our future,” O’Connell added. “The only way to stop them and the dangerous Project 2025 agenda is to vote and elect Kamala Harris.”

The endorsement is another example of how the pop music world is lining up behind the Democratic ticket. Taylor Swift endorsed Harris and Walz soon after Harris debated with Donald Trump on Sept. 10.

Harris’ NABJ appearance contrasted Trump’s appearance in July

The interview with the vice president, which lasted about 45 minutes, stood in stark contrast to the often contentious and bombastic 30-minute exchange that transpired during Trump’s NABJ appearance.

Whereas Trump called the reporters interviewing him “rude,” and “nasty” and denounced their questions as “horrible,” Harris referred to the reporters who pressed her as “esteemed journalists.”

The crowd was inaudible throughout the Tuesday interview with Harris. In July, Trump’s comments were often met with laughter, shock and confusion from the room, which largely consisted of student journalists and media professionals outside political news.

Harris says she feels safe, has confidence in US Secret Service

The vice president said Tuesday she has confidence in the U.S. Secret Service after another apparent attempted assassination of Donald Trump. Harris said she feels safe, but she understands that not everyone does amid violent rhetoric about immigrants and others.

“Yes, I feel safe. I have Secret Service protection, but that doesn’t change my perspective on the importance of fighting for the safety of everybody in our country,” she said.

Harris reiterates ‘there’s no place for political violence in our country’

Harris said she has spoken with Trump after an apparent attempt to assassinate him at his golf course in West Palm Beach, Florida, on Sunday.

Harris said she checked in on Trump “to see if he’s OK.”

“I told him what I have said publicly, there’s no place for political violence in our country.”

Federal prosecutors say a man waited roughly 12 hours outside his golf course and then stuck the barrel of a gun toward the golf course. The U.S. Secret Service fired on the man who fled and was later arrested. Trump was unharmed.

Harris says racial justice work must be addressed but sidesteps reparations question

Harris stressed she supported acknowledging history and working to address victims of racist policies like redlining but declined to embrace efforts by some congressional Democrats for reparations.

“I think Congress will have the ability to do this work,” Harris said. She didn’t endorse any potential executive order on reparations and did not say the word “reparations.”

Harris says her heart breaks for Springfield, Ohio

Harris said Tuesday that her heart breaks for Springfield, Ohio, after threats of violence following baseless comments amplified by Republican Donald Trump about immigrants kidnapping and consuming people’s pets.

“You have that kind of microphone in front of you you really ought to understand at a very deep level that your words have meaning,” she said.

Trump made the comments during the presidential debate. Days later, schools were shut down and government buildings closed because of threats of violence.

Harris says the Israel-Hamas war must end

While speaking during her NABJ appearance in Philadelphia, Harris said the latest Israel-Hamas war has to end and a ceasefire and hostage deal must get done. She added that far too many “innocent Palestinians have been killed.”

Harris said she believes a two-state solution is the best solution, even if it doesn’t seem feasible right now. She said the goal is to ensure “the Israelis have security and Palestinians in equal measure have security, have self-determination and dignity.”

When asked whether she’d change policy in the region, she stressed the ceasefire must be done.

Harris says she needs to ‘earn’ the vote of Black men

Harris said it’s important “not to operate from the assumption that Black men are in anybody’s pocket.” She said, like any voting bloc, she needs to “earn their vote.”

She added that she was “working to earn the vote, not assuming I’m going to have it because I’m Black.”

A more demure NABJ appearance for Harris versus Trump

The vice president’s extended and measured comments at the start of her NABJ appearance were received in a quiet venue at the WHYY Philadelphia studio. There was no interjection or reaction from the crowd at the outset. It was a marked contrast from the opening remarks during Trump’s July NABJ interview, which began with a contentious exchange at the beginning of the event.

Harris sits down with panel of reporters hosted by NABJ

Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris is sitting down with a panel of reporters hosted by the National Association of Black Journalists in Philadelphia.

Harris was asked whether Americans are better off than they were three years ago.

The vice president said the Biden administration inherited a difficult economy.

Trump re-ups his threat against election workers and others in Truth Social post

Trump is re-upping his threat against election workers, donors and others as he continues to stoke unfounded fears about the integrity of the 2024 vote, posting again on his social media site that, “Those involved in unscrupulous behavior will be sought out, caught, and prosecuted at levels, unfortunately, never seen before in our Country.”

Trump had posted the same message, which begins with the words, “CEASE & DESIST,” on his Truth Social site earlier this month.

In the post, he warns that he and others will be “watching the Sanctity of the 2024 Presidential Election very closely because I know, better than most, the rampant Cheating and Skullduggery that has taken place by the Democrats in the 2020 Presidential Election.”

There is no evidence of the cheating he continues to insist took place in 2020, even though dozens of courts, Republican election officials and his own government said Biden won fairly.

Trump, in the post goes on to say the 2024 vote “will be under the closest professional scrutiny” and that: “WHEN I WIN, those people that CHEATED will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the Law, which will include long term prison sentences so that this Depravity of Justice does not happen again.”

“Please beware that this legal exposure extends to Lawyers, Political Operatives, Donors, Illegal Voters, & Corrupt Election Officials,” he adds.

VP says woman’s death after delayed abortion treatment shows consequences of Trump’s actions

Vice President Kamala Harris said Tuesday that the death of a young Georgia mother who died after waiting 20 hours for a hospital to treat her complications from an abortion pill shows the consequences of Donald Trump’s actions.

Amber Thurman’s death, first reported Monday by ProPublica, occurred just two weeks after Georgia’s strict abortion ban was enacted in 2022 following the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn nationwide abortion rights. Trump appointed three of the justices who made that decision and has repeatedly said he believes states should decide abortion laws.

“This young mother should be alive, raising her son, and pursuing her dream of attending nursing school,” Harris said in a statement. “Women are bleeding out in parking lots, turned away from emergency rooms, losing their ability to ever have children again. Survivors of rape and incest are being told they cannot make decisions about what happens next to their bodies. And now women are dying. These are the consequences of Donald Trump’s actions.”

Voto Latino registered more people after Biden dropped his bid than during same period in past years

Voto Latino registered more people in the days immediately after President Joe Biden announced he would not be the Democratic presidential candidate than the organization registered for the entire month of July in previous presidential elections.

Chief Program and Research Officer Ameer Patel said the organization registered more than 50,000 people from July 21 until the end of the month. By comparison, the nonprofit advocacy group registered 2,252 people in July 2016 and 25,156 in July 2020.

Two of the states with the most activity were Texas and Florida, Patel said.

Issues the organization is watching include voter purges, said founder Maria Teresa Kumar, who added that dropping people from voting rolls in smaller communities could have large impacts. “This was not on our radar,” she said.

More than 6 in 10 Latino voters supported Biden in 2020, according to AP VoteCast, and 35% supported former President Donald Trump.

However, a July poll from the Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research found that only about 4 in 10 Latinos said they were somewhat or very optimistic about the future of the Democratic Party, and about one-quarter said the same about the Republican Party.

Harris condemns apparent assassination attempt against Trump, says ‘violence has no place’

Vice President Kamala Harris says she was “briefed immediately after” Sunday’s apparent assassination attempt against former President Donald Trump and that she is grateful “he’s OK.”

In an interview recorded on Monday with a Spanish-language radio host Chiquibaby, Harris echoed her past sentiments about the attack, condemning “violence of any kind.”

“We have to have civil dialogue, and be able to talk through our differences,” Harris said. “And violence has no place.”

The interview was airing Tuesday on a show that is syndicated on 100-plus Spanish-language radio stations.

The vice president also talked about her mother, the late Shyamala Gopalan, who was born in India, being an immigrant to the U.S. She blamed Trump for helping to derail a bipartisan border security plan in Congress and detailed her previously announced plans to use tax incentives to encourage first-time home purchases and combat grocery “price gouging” to help tame inflation.

Elon Musk has often inflamed politically tense moments, raising worries for the US election

Hours after an apparent attempt on Donald Trump’s life over the weekend, Elon Musk took to his social platform X to post a thinking emoji and a comment that “no one is even trying to assassinate” the Democratic president and vice president.

Amid anti-Muslim riots in the U.K., which were ginned up by a false rumor, Musk declared that “civil war is inevitable” in the country.

And when an anonymous X user distorted data to claim a surge in sketchy voter registrations in three U.S. states, Musk amplified the false post and called it “extremely concerning.”

All three posts sparked quick backlash from public officials who called Musk’s words irresponsible and misleading. As his words amass millions of views and thousands of shares, they also illustrate the ability of one of the world’s most influential people to spread fear, hate and misinformation during fraught political moments around the world.

Election officials prepare for threats with panic buttons, bulletproof glass

The election director in Cobb County, an Atlanta suburb where votes will be fiercely contested in this year’s presidential race, recently organized a five-hour training session. The focus wasn’t solely on the nuts and bolts of running this year’s election. Instead, it brought together election staff and law enforcement to strategize on how to keep workers safe and the process of voting and ballot-counting secure.

Having a local sheriff’s deputy at early voting locations and panic buttons that connect poll managers to a local 911 dispatcher are among the added security steps the office is taking this year.

Tate Fall, Cobb County’s election director, said she was motivated to act after hearing one of her poll workers describe being confronted during the state’s presidential primary in March by an agitated voter who the worker noticed was carrying a gun. The situation ended peacefully, but the poll worker was shaken.

Florida to launch state-level prop of apparent assassination attempt on Trump

Florida law enforcement will launch a state-level criminal probe of the apparent assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump, Gov. Ron DeSantis said Tuesday.

DeSantis told reporters that the “suspect is believed to (backslash)have committed state law violations.” DeSantis’ announcement comes a day after Ryan Routh was charged with federal firearms crimes.

Routh did not fire any shots, never had Trump in his line of sight and sped away after an agent who spotted him shot in his direction, officials said. He was arrested in a neighboring county.

Harris and Walz court young voters in battleground states

Tuesday is National Voter Registration Day and Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris and her running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, are kicking off a week of action to encourage young voters in battleground states to sign up to vote in the Nov. 5 election.

Walz has events on Tuesday in Macon, Georgia, and Atlanta, followed by a rally in Asheville, North Carolina, while his wife, Gwen, appears in Las Vegas.

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro and actor Jane Fonda are among a group of high-profile Harris supporters who are set to participate in the registration drive.

More than 130 voter registration events will be held on college campuses — at basketball tournaments, football games and more — in the handful of states where Harris and Walz and the Republican presidential ticket of former President Donald Trump and his running mate, Ohio Sen. JD Vance, are focusing their campaigns, the Harris-Walz campaign said.

The campaign will also have a presence at historically Black colleges and universities and Hispanic-serving institutions, including setting up kiosks to assist students with registration.

