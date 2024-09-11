Thousands in the dark as Hurricane Francine strikes Louisiana, raising flood fears

MORGAN CITY, La. (AP) — Hurricane Francine slammed into the Louisiana coast Wednesday evening as a dangerous Category 2 storm…

Tropical Weather Hotels guests at the Fairfield by Marriott Inn & Suites stand in a protected entryway as they take video of the powerful forces coming from the Hurricane Francine eye wall as it moves across the south on Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2024, in Houma, La. Hotels guests at the Fairfield by Marriott Inn & Suites step out to look at some of the damage to the hotel as the eye of Hurricane Francine moves over the area causing a short respite in the rain, Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2024, in in Houma, La. Having never before experienced the powerful forces of a hurricane, meteorologist Max Claypool of Memphis, Tenn. tries to see if the powerful winds blowing from the Hurricane Francine eye wall could lift him further in the air on Wednesday, Sept.11, 2024, Houma, La. Melanie Galindo's hair flies in the swirl of fast-moving air as the eye wall of Hurricane Francine crosses into the Houma area in Louisiana on Wednesday, September 11, 2024. Lazaro Cardoso, 11, leans far into the powerful winds coming from the eye wall of Hurricane Francine as he and his dad, Hugo Gonzales, stay at a hotel in Houma, Louisiana that was being powered by a generator on Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2024, in Houma, La. The family lives not far from the hotel but they decided to stay at it since they said they always lose power during powerful storms. (Chris Granger/The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate via AP) Chris Granger/The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate via AP Tropical Weather Lazaro Cardoso, 11, leans far into the powerful winds coming from the eye wall of Hurricane Francine as he and his dad, Hugo Gonzales, stay at a hotel Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2024, in Houma, La., that was being powered by a generator. The family lives not far from the hotel but they decided to stay at it since they said they always lose power during powerful storms. (Chris Granger/The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate via AP) Chris Granger/The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate via AP Tropical Weather Having never before experienced the powerful forces of a hurricane, meteorologist Max Claypool of Memphis, Tenn. tries to see if the powerful winds blowing from the Hurricane Francine eye wall could lift him further in the air on Wednesday, Sept.11, 2024, Houma, La. Winds and heavy downpour on Harrison County Beaches in Pass Christian, Miss. due to Hurricane Francine Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2024. Morgan City firefighters respond to a home fire during Hurricane Francine in Morgan City, La., Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2024. Lindsey Ranney and her dog Fig fill the trunk of Ranney's car with sandbags in preparation for Hurricane Francine from a pile of sand provided by Harrison County at the end of Courthouse Boulevard in Gulfport, Miss. on Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2024. Signage bends in the wind as Hurricane Francine passes through Morgan City, La., Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2024. The entrance to Lake Ponchartrain Causeway is closed due to Hurricane Francine in Metairie, La., Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2024. The causeway is the longest continuous bridge over water in the world. Pat Simon, a resident of Morgan City, stops at a gas station after loading up a rental truck with possessions from his home, as he evacuates to a hotel in anticipation of Hurricane Francine, in Morgan City, La., Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2024. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert) AP Photo/Gerald Herbert Tropical Weather Morgan City firefighters respond to a home fire during Hurricane Francine in Morgan City, La., Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2024. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert) AP Photo/Gerald Herbert Tropical Weather Morgan City firefighters respond to a home fire during Hurricane Francine in Morgan City, La., Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2024. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert) AP Photo/Gerald Herbert Tropical Weather Morgan City firefighters respond to a home fire during Hurricane Francine in Morgan City, La., Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2024. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert) AP Photo/Gerald Herbert Tropical Weather Morgan City firefighters respond to a home fire during Hurricane Francine in Morgan City, La., Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2024. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert) AP Photo/Gerald Herbert Tropical Weather Morgan City firefighters respond to a home fire during Hurricane Francine in Morgan City, La., Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2024. Conrad Bach gets doused with lake water while looking at waves from the wind and rain from Hurricane Francine along Lakeshore Drive along Lake Ponchartrain in New Orleans, Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2024. Cameron Henry looks at the water build up from Hurricane Francine in front of the levee protection along Lakeshore Drive along Lake Ponchartrain in New Orleans, Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2024. Orleans Levee District Police patrol Lakeshore Drive along Lake Ponchartrain as wind and rain pick up from Hurricane Francine in New Orleans, Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2024. An air mattress blows in wind from Hurricane Francine in New Orleans, Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2024. Kevin "Choupie" Badle, 67, rides his bike with an umbrella to buy more cigarettes at the store ahead of Hurricane Francine, expected to make landfall this evening, in Stephenville, La., Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2024. Pat Simon, a resident of Morgan City, stops at a gas station after loading up a rental truck with possessions from his home, as he evacuates to a hotel in anticipation of Hurricane Francine, in Morgan City, La., Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2024. Luis Morfin ratchets his trailer to jack supports as he prepares for Hurricane Francine at a trailer park in Morgan City, La., Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2024. A customer enters a gas station that is boarded up in anticipation of Hurricane Francine, in Morgan City, La., Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2024. Melanie Favila talks about the impending Hurricane Francine after she returned to her trailer to retrieve important documents at a trailer park, in Morgan City, La., Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2024. She will be staying with family in a house in central Morgan City. Wanda Presa, of Amelia, La., fills her truck with gas ahead of Hurricane Francine, in Morgan City, La., Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2024. Outside trash cans and product displays are moved inside a boarded up gas station in anticipation of Hurricane Francine, in Morgan City, La., Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2024. Maintenance workers for Keith's Superstores put up plywood on the Pass Christian, Miss. location in preparation for Hurricane Francine on Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2024. Oscar Torres, of Morgan City, enters a gas station that is boarded up in anticipation of Hurricane Francine, in Morgan City, La., Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2024. Motorists fill gas tanks at Keith's Superstore in Waveland, Miss. on Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2024, ahead of Hurricane Francine. A customer enters one of the few gas stations open, boarded up in anticipation of Hurricane Francine, in Morgan City, La., Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2024. A streetcar eases past cars parked on the median in anticipation of street flooding from Tropical Storm Francine on South Carrollton Avenue in New Orleans, Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2024. Crews board the windows of the Cash Magic gas station which ran out of gas south of Houma, La., as the region gets ready for the arrival of Hurricane Francine on Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2024. Rainwater accumulates around Nolan and Macie Melancon as they fill up sandbags for their home located a few miles away in Houma, La., as the region gets ready for the arrival of Hurricane Francine on Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2024. Boarded windows and sandbags cover the windows of a Bourbon Street bar in New Orleans' French Quarter, Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2024, as the city was bracing for high winds and possible flooding as Hurricane Francine approached Louisiana's coast. Sandbags and plastic line the threshold of an entrance to the the Williams Research Center in New Orleans' French Quarter, Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2024, as the city was bracing for high winds and possible flooding from as Hurricane Francine approached Louisiana's coast. Sandbags and plastic line the door thresholds of a Bourbon Street nightclub in New Orleans' French Quarter, Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2024, as the city was bracing for high winds and possible flooding as Hurricane Francine approached Louisiana's coast. Hurricane Francine floodwater rises around a statue of Mary tied to the support of an elevated home in Terrebonne Parish as the hurricane begins to make landfall along the Louisiana coast on Wednesday, Sept.11, 2024. A handwritten sign is placed on the front door of Ceana's Cajun Cookin' restaurant informing customers they will reopen if they have electricity as Hurricane Francine begins to make landfall in south Louisiana on Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2024. Harrison County officials work on Bayou Portage bridge in Pass Christian, Miss. in preparation of Hurricane Francine Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2024. Louisiana Gov. Jeff Landry speaks Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2024, in Baton Rouge, La., as the state of Louisiana prepares for Hurricane Francine's arrival. Louisiana FEMA Region 6 Administrator Tony Robinson speaks Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2024, in Baton Rouge, La., as the state of Louisiana prepares for Hurricane Francine's arrival. This GOES-16 GeoColor satellite image taken at 4:01 p.m. EDT and provided by National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) shows Hurricane Francine as it approaches landfall over Louisiana, Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2024. Joe Dempster, aboard the "Never Satisfied, and Jason Lireette, prepare to move a boat to a safer dock, Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2024, in Bayou Gauche, La., ahead of Hurricane Francine. Sparse traffic moves along Interstate 10, Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2024, near Frenier Landing, La., ahead of Hurricane Francine. A customer buys water at a mostly boarded up Birdies Food and Fuel, Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2024, in Luling, La., ahead of Hurricane Francine. Jason Bledsoe hauls rope to a houseboat in preparation of moving it to a safer dock, Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2024, in Bayou Gauche, La., ahead of Hurricane Francine. Tammy Corey, a clerk at a mostly boarded up Birdies Food and Fuel, keeps the main door windows free of condensation, Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2024, in Luling, La., ahead of Hurricane Francine. Seth Tartaglia and his dog Magnolia Jane check out the waves and winds in Frenier Landing, La., ahead of Hurricane Francine, Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2024. Rising water has no where to go around a drainage opening in Dulac as the effects of Hurricane Francine are felt along the Louisiana coast on Wednesday, Sept.11, 2024. Bridges are closed just miles from the Gulf of Mexico as the effects of Hurricane Francine are felt along the Louisiana coast in Terrebonne Parish on Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2024. Flood waters begin to build on Clark Avenue in Pass Christian, Miss. before Hurricane Francine Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2024. North Street Plaza prepares for Hurricane Francine Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2024 in Pass Christian, Miss. Meteorologist Jay Grymes speaks Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2024, in Baton Rouge, La., as the state of Louisiana prepares for Hurricane Francine's arrival. Dulac residents sit on their front porch as they watch water rise around their elevated home as the effects of Hurricane Francine are felt along the Louisiana coast on Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2024. Conrad Bach drains water from his boot after getting doused while looking at waves from the wind from Hurricane Francine along Lakeshore Drive and Lake Ponchartrain in New Orleans, Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2024. Cameron Henry, Owen Henry, and Stone Ridgeway, watch as Orleans Levee District Police patrol as rain and wind builds up from Hurricane Francine on Lakeshore Drive along Lake Ponchartrain in New Orleans, Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2024. Morgan City firefighters respond to a home fire during Hurricane Francine in Morgan City, La., Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2024.

MORGAN CITY, La. (AP) — Hurricane Francine slammed into the Louisiana coast Wednesday evening as a dangerous Category 2 storm that knocked out electricity to more than a quarter-million customers and threatened widespread flooding as it sent a potentially deadly storm surge rushing inland along the Gulf Coast.

Francine crashed ashore in Terrebonne Parish, about 30 miles (50 kilometers) southwest of Morgan City, the National Hurricane Center announced at 4 p.m. CDT. Packing top sustained winds near 100 mph (155 kph), the hurricane then battered a fragile coastal region that hasn’t fully recovered from a series of devastating hurricanes in 2020 and 2021.

Morgan City Fire Chief Alvin Cockerham said the hurricane quickly flooded streets, snapped power lines and sent tree limbs crashing down.

“It’s a little bit worse than what I expected to be honest with you,” Cockerham said of the onslaught. “I pulled all my trucks back to the station. It’s too dangerous to be out there in this.”

There were no immediate reports of deaths or injuries.

TV news broadcasts from coastal communities showed waves from nearby lakes, rivers and Gulf waters thrashing sea walls. Water poured into city streets amid blinding downpours. Oak and cypress trees leaned in the high winds, and some utility poles swayed back and forth. As Francine continued its trek inland, it spread drenching rains over New Orleans and surrounding areas, raising flooding fears.

Power outages in Louisiana topped 261,000 hours after landfall, spread widely across southeast Louisiana. Blackouts affected the majority of homes and businesses in coastal parishes nearest where the storm came ashore as well as their inland neighbors, according to the tracking site poweroutage.us.

Sheltering at her mother’s home just outside Morgan City, Laura Leftwich said blasts of wind had swept away two large birdhouses outside. She had a generator powering an internet connection so she could video chat with friends, holding her computer to a window to show them water overflowing in the street.

If the storm had been any more intense, “I wouldn’t have the guts to look outside,” said Leftwich, 40. “It’s a little scary.”

The National Hurricane Center urged residents to stay sheltered overnight as the weakening hurricane churned inland. The storm’s projected path included New Orleans, where forecasters said the storm’s eye could pass through.

The sixth named storm of the Atlantic hurricane season, Francine drew fuel from exceedingly warm Gulf of Mexico waters, strengthening to a Category 2 storm with winds exceeding 96 mph (155 kph) hours in the hours before landfall.

Still dangerous, the storm began weakening as it rushed inland. Three hours after landfall it barely remained a hurricane, with top sustained winds down to 75 mph (120 kph. Francine was moving northeast at a fast clip of 17 mph (28 kph) on a path toward New Orleans, about 50 miles (80 kilometers) away.

It was forecast to weaken further while pushing northward through Mississippi on Thursday, with widespread rains in the coming days bringing potential flash flooding to cities including Jackson, Mississippi; Birmingham, Alabama; Memphis, Tennessee; and Atlanta. It also raised the threat of spin-off tornadoes.

Much of Louisiana and Mississippi could get 4 to 8 inches (10 to 20 centimeters) of rain, with the possibility of 12 inches (30 centimeters) in some spots, said Brad Reinhart, a senior hurricane specialist at the hurricane center.

Louisiana Gov. Jeff Landry said the National Guard would fan out to parishes impacted by Francine. They have food, water, nearly 400 high-water vehicles, about 100 boats and 50 helicopters to respond to the storm, including for possible search-and-rescue operations.

Since the mid-19th century, some 57 hurricanes have tracked over or made landfall in Louisiana, according to The Weather Channel. Among them are some of the strongest, costliest and deadliest storms in U.S. history.

Morgan City, home to around 11,500 people, sits on the banks of the Atchafalaya River in south Louisiana and is surrounded by lakes and marsh. It’s described on the city’s website as “gateway to the Gulf of Mexico for the shrimping and oilfield industries.”

Luis Morfin, 26, left his RV camper outside Morgan City’s levee to hunker down at a friend’s home Wednesday night. Winds lashed the windows as they watched a TV powered by a generator. The power was out, but they were prepared to cook with steaks and potatoes on a propane stove.

“We knew what we were expecting,” Morfin said. “I don’t know how good my camper is, but we’ll figure that out tomorrow.”

President Joe Biden granted an emergency declaration to help Louisiana secure expedited federal money and assistance. Landry and Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves also declared states of emergency.

The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency said it distributed more than 100,000 sandbags to the southern part of the state and the Department of Education reported a number of school district closures for Wednesday and Thursday amid expectations the storm would cross the state.

Francine had prompted storm surge warnings on the Louisiana coast of as much as 10 feet (3 meters) from Cameron to Port Fourchon and into Vermilion Bay.

Cline reported from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Associated Press writers Kevin McGill in New Orleans, Curt Anderson in St. Petersburg, Florida, and Russ Bynum in Savannah, Georgia, contributed to this story.

