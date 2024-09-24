Accused drug dealer arrested in killings of 2 confidential police informants, police in Indiana say

RICHMOND, Ind. (AP) — An accused drug dealer has been arrested in the killings of two confidential police informants whose…

RICHMOND, Ind. (AP) — An accused drug dealer has been arrested in the killings of two confidential police informants whose bodies were stashed in trash bags and dumped in a northeastern Indiana river.

The 29-year-old man was expected to be formally charged Wednesday with murder, according to authorities.

He was arrested Monday in Richmond, Indiana, 73 miles (117 kilometers) east of Indianapolis.

Police in Fort Wayne pulled the bodies of Matthew Johnson and Christina Dixon, both in their 40s, Friday afternoon from the St. Mary’s River. A coroner determined that Johnson had been shot, while Dixon was strangled and suffocated.

The pair recently led officers to a large drug bust in Richmond, according to police.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.